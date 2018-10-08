Target Reimagines Toy Experience for the Holidays

"For many guests, finding the perfect toy to wrap up and give their little loved ones this holiday is going to be their top priority. We want them to know that Target is here to help," said Mark Tritton , executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "Our team has spent months preparing for this season, selecting the assortment, deepening our inventory to offer more of the hottest items and reimagining the experience we have for toys in our stores and online. We're excited to welcome more shoppers to Target this season and help them create memorable moments for years to come."

Incremental Space for Toys

By Nov. 2, Target will complete the expansion of nearly a quarter-million square feet of space for toys across more than 500 stores. The expanded departments will showcase larger items like electric ride-on vehicles, playhouses, outdoor playsets, and more. New displays will take items out of their packaging and put them into a 360-degree shopping experience. Playful signing will make it easy for guests to shop this new kid-friendly world and purchase items directly in-store or have them shipped to their home via Target.com.

Reimagining Toys at Remodeled Stores

In time for the holidays, Target will also have completed more than 100 store remodels featuring a refreshed kid-focused toy department. The changes make shopping for toys at Target even more fun, with an entirely new layout, signs and oversized displays, like a giant three-foot LEGO slide sitting above the aisles and interactive activity walls. Kids' books are now next to the toy department, helping create an even more kid-centric destination for guests.

More than 2,500 New and Exclusive Toys

With deeper inventory and a bigger assortment featuring more than 2,500 new and exclusive toys—nearly double last year—Target will be home to the most sought-after national and specialty brands, all at everyday low prices. Last month, the retailer unveiled Bullseye's Top Toys for 2018, featuring the season's hottest picks, including exclusives, like the imaginative Melissa & Doug Deluxe One Stop Shop Play Store, the interactive furReal Rock-A-Too Show Bird, the surprise Pikmi Pops Giant Pikmi Flip, the lovable Lupita doll and book set, and more.

Nearly 25,000 Hours of In-store Events

The retailer will also host more in-store events for kids and families this year, giving guests nearly 25,000 hours of joy at local stores across the country. Kids can test out the hottest toys and come face-to-face with their favorite characters from Paw Patrol, Minecraft, L.O.L. Surprise! and more. More details are available at target.com/events.

New Digital Experience and Gift Finder

Target will launch a new digital hub for toys on Target.com this month, featuring a new "gift finder" to help guests find the perfect toys for every kid on their list. The site will feature engaging content—like Bullseye's Top Toys List—throughout the season, curating the assortment for guests to easily shop, whether they choose same-day, next-day or free 2-day delivery. The retailer is also putting an increased focus on toys within its marketing, adding nearly 25 percent more pages of toys to its Weekly Ads.

Digitally Enabled Kids' Gifting Catalog with New Scanning Technology

Target's kids' gifting catalog—arriving in homes next week and available in stores on Oct. 28—will include 15 percent more pages for toys than last year and feature a new digital integration within the Target mobile app. Using the barcode scanner on the app, guests simply hover over any page to pull up a complete list of the products featured on that page. From there, they'll find additional product details and can quickly add items to their shopping cart.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,800 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

SOURCE Target Corporation

Related Links

http://www.target.com

