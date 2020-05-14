Target VP Jeanette Olson Joins Board of Trustees for Global Nonprofit Species360

Species360 supports more than 1,200 institutional members in 99 countries with Zoological Information Management System (ZIMS) development, data services management, and conservation science programs. Member aquariums, zoos, wildlife refuges, conservation agencies, universities, research and governmental agencies use ZIMS to share data on animals, establish best practices, and ensure the health of populations.

The Species360 Conservation Science Alliance, a research arm of Species360, applies analytics to global data, including IUCN Red List, CITES, TRAFFIC, EDGE, AZE, ZIMS, and more, to gain new insight to species populations and survival timelines. Research led in collaboration with IUCN Species Survival Commission, CITES, and others, drives insightful decisions on many levels, from enforcing illegal wildlife trade laws to calculating viability of insurance populations.

Species360 Board of Trustees

Chairman: Dr. Cheng Wen-Haur, Wildlife Reserves Singapore, Singapore

Chair-Elect: Rasem Baban, Hellabrunn Tierpark der Münchner, Germany

Treasurer: Nicola Craddock, Zoo and Aquarium Association (ZAA), Australasia

Secretary: Frands Carlsen, Copenhagen Zoo, Denmark



Svetlana Akulova, Moscow Zoo, Russia

Jackson Andrews, Tennessee Aquarium, United States

Dr. Onnie Byers, Conservation Planning Specialists Group (CPSG), United States

Dr. Paul Calle, Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), United States

María Clara Domínguez, Fundación Zoológica de Cali, Columbia

Phil Frost, BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, United States

Myfanwy Griffith, European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA), Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jim Guenter, Ex Officio, CEO, Species360, United States

Bjarne Klausen, Odense Zoo, Denmark

Dr. Arne Lawrenz, Wuppertal Zoo, Germany

Dr. Etsuo Narushima, Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums (JAZA), Japan

Jeanette Olson, Target Corporation, United States

Tracy Rehse, National Zoological Gardens, South Africa, and Pan-African Association of Zoos and Aquaria (PAAZA), Africa

David Page, San Diego Zoo Global, United States

Bart Shepherd, Steinhart Aquarium, California Academy of Sciences, United States

Dr. Sally Sherwen, Zoos Victoria, Australia

Dr. Peter Paul van Dijk, Turtle Conservancy and Global Wildlife Conservation, United States

Dr. Robert J. Wiese, San Diego Zoo Global and Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), United States

Martín Zordan, CEO, World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA), Barcelona, Spain

CONTACT: Mary Ellen Amodeo, 612.963.5797, [email protected]

SOURCE Species360

Related Links

species360.org

