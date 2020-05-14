Target VP Jeanette Olson Joins Board of Trustees for Global Nonprofit Species360
May 14, 2020, 13:17 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global nonprofit Species360 announced today that Jeanette Olson, VP of Technology Services for Target Corporation, has joined its Board of Trustees. Olson manages a global IT team of more than 400. She is responsible for the strategic direction of technology solutions used to support Target's Human Resources, Property Development, Indirect Sourcing & Procurement, Assets Protection, Finance and Financial Services Businesses.
Species360 supports more than 1,200 institutional members in 99 countries with Zoological Information Management System (ZIMS) development, data services management, and conservation science programs. Member aquariums, zoos, wildlife refuges, conservation agencies, universities, research and governmental agencies use ZIMS to share data on animals, establish best practices, and ensure the health of populations.
The Species360 Conservation Science Alliance, a research arm of Species360, applies analytics to global data, including IUCN Red List, CITES, TRAFFIC, EDGE, AZE, ZIMS, and more, to gain new insight to species populations and survival timelines. Research led in collaboration with IUCN Species Survival Commission, CITES, and others, drives insightful decisions on many levels, from enforcing illegal wildlife trade laws to calculating viability of insurance populations.
Species360 Board of Trustees
Chairman: Dr. Cheng Wen-Haur, Wildlife Reserves Singapore, Singapore
Chair-Elect: Rasem Baban, Hellabrunn Tierpark der Münchner, Germany
Treasurer: Nicola Craddock, Zoo and Aquarium Association (ZAA), Australasia
Secretary: Frands Carlsen, Copenhagen Zoo, Denmark
Svetlana Akulova, Moscow Zoo, Russia
Jackson Andrews, Tennessee Aquarium, United States
Dr. Onnie Byers, Conservation Planning Specialists Group (CPSG), United States
Dr. Paul Calle, Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), United States
María Clara Domínguez, Fundación Zoológica de Cali, Columbia
Phil Frost, BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, United States
Myfanwy Griffith, European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA), Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jim Guenter, Ex Officio, CEO, Species360, United States
Bjarne Klausen, Odense Zoo, Denmark
Dr. Arne Lawrenz, Wuppertal Zoo, Germany
Dr. Etsuo Narushima, Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums (JAZA), Japan
Jeanette Olson, Target Corporation, United States
Tracy Rehse, National Zoological Gardens, South Africa, and Pan-African Association of Zoos and Aquaria (PAAZA), Africa
David Page, San Diego Zoo Global, United States
Bart Shepherd, Steinhart Aquarium, California Academy of Sciences, United States
Dr. Sally Sherwen, Zoos Victoria, Australia
Dr. Peter Paul van Dijk, Turtle Conservancy and Global Wildlife Conservation, United States
Dr. Robert J. Wiese, San Diego Zoo Global and Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), United States
Martín Zordan, CEO, World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA), Barcelona, Spain
