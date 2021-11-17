Targeted Oncology Therapeutics: Hematology Cancers - Leading Companies and Treatments 2021

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Targeted Oncology Therapeutics: Hematology Cancers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



There is a strong trend in oncology toward therapeutics that focus on specific targeting mechanisms to achieve positive outcomes.

The success of CAR-T technology for the treatment of haematology cancers has been a glowing example of the power of molecular manipulation to treat specific conditions.



More than three dozen targeted treatments, using novel pathways and signalling, have achieved results that represent a new era in oncology and antineoplastic therapeutics. These approaches have attracted a growing number of drug developers anxious to profit from therapies that can ease the physical, psychological, and emotional burden of cancer. Efforts to re-focus and apply this technology to solid tumours is now aggressively being pursued by a growing list of market participants. This report examines leading mAb and kinase inhibitor therapeutic drugs and the biomarkers they utilize.



Target Oncology Haematology Cancers - What You Will Learn

What is the market share of approved haematology cancer therapeutics?

What is the global supply picture for targeted haematology cancer therapeutics?

Who are the market leaders, by Indication? by Product?

What is the therapeutic coverage across all oncology indications? What are the product opportunities?

What are the established products in this space? by target, indication, API class, revenue?

What is the competitive picture for the haematology cancer market segments?

Drug treatment resources

Competitive therapy map

Clinical trial activity

Who are the leading competitors in the field of next-generation haematology cancer therapeutics?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Targeted Oncology Therapeutics

Hematology Cancers

Executive Summary

The Recombinant Drug Ecosystem

mAbs and Targeted Oncology Therapeutics

Leukemias

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Childhood Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia

Lymphomas

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Biological Drugs for Hematology Cancers

Monoclonal Antibodies (Twelve Therapeutic Products)

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

ALL with Philadelphia chromosome (Ph+ ALL)

chromosome (Ph+ ALL) FDA Approved TKIs (Six Therapeutic Products)

Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T (CAR-T) (Five Products)

The Therapeutic Market Landscape

Diagnostic Tools

Drugs in Development - The Clinical Trial Picture

Leukemias

Lymphomas

Myeloma

FDA-Approved Targeted Oncology

Therapeutics for Hematology Cancers

Companies Mentioned

Amgen

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Celltrion

Daiichi Sankyo

Eli Lilly

Genentech

Genzyme

GlaxoSmithKline

Janssen Biotech

Kyowa Kirin

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Mylan GmbH

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Samsung Bioepis

Spetrum Pharmaceuticals

United Therapeutics

Roche

EMD Serono

Immunex

Lonza Biologics

Lonza AG

Seattle Genetics

Biogen

