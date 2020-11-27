Target's Cyber Week Features Largest-Ever Lineup of Digital Deals

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) wraps up its month-long "Black Friday Now" sale, the retailer today announced plans for Cyber Monday and its largest-ever Cyber Week event. Target's Cyber Week will kick off Sunday, Nov. 29, and run through Saturday, Dec. 5. The sale includes deep discounts on key categories and top items within electronics, toys, home décor, apparel, everyday essentials and more. New this year, Target is offering another way for guests to save even more through two digital "Flash Sales" on Cyber Monday, Nov. 30. These limited-time-only offers will give guests a chance to score some of the lowest prices of the season on dozens of items.

"We know many people are doing more of their holiday shopping online this year, so our biggest Cyber Week yet includes more deals and more ways to save than ever before," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief marketing, digital and strategy officer, Target. "Whether guests are buying gifts for everyone on their lists or shopping for themselves and their families, Target's Cyber Week sale allows them to take advantage of some of our lowest prices of the season. And with safe, reliable same-day delivery and pickup options, we're making it easy for guests to get their purchases quickly throughout the week."

Guests can visit Target.com starting Sunday, Nov. 29, to begin shopping the retailer's Cyber Week deals. Target's Cyber Week ad offers a preview of some of the week's best online offers, including:

Top Deals: Sunday, Nov. 29 and Monday, Nov. 30

Up to 50% off electronics, including:

Beats Studio headphones for $174.99 (Save 50%)

(Save 50%) Plus more Top Tech items on sale, including:

Apple Watch Series 6 (Save $50 )

)

65" Element 4k RokuTV for $279.99 (Save $120 )

RokuTV for (Save ) Calphalon Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $139.99 (Save $40 )

(Save ) 30% off select accessories & apparel

Up to 50% off select rugs, furniture and window items

25% off select beauty & cosmetics items ( Monday, Nov. 30 only)

only) Extra 15% off select small kitchen appliances and floor care items ( Monday, Nov. 30 only)

only) Extra 15% off cold weather essentials: sweaters, outerwear, accessories and boots ( Monday, Nov. 30 only)

only) 25% off nutrition items, vaporizers & humidifiers and essential oils & diffusers ( Monday, Nov. 30 only)

Digital "Flash Sales": Monday, Nov. 30

iRobot 695 for $274.99 (Save $75 , 8 a.m. – noon CT )

(Save , – ) 50% off 2-pack Nordic Ware aluminum cookie sheets ( 8 a.m. – noon CT )

– ) 30% off select KitchenAid cutlery sets ( 8 a.m. – noon CT )

– ) 50% off select bObsweep floor care items (noon – 4 p.m. CT )

) 30% off select fire pits (noon – 4 p.m. CT )

) Save $50 on Margaritaville blender (noon – 4 p.m. CT )

Weeklong Offers and Deals of the Day: Sunday, Nov. 29 – Saturday, Dec. 5

Buy 2, get 1 free on Disney toys (available Sunday, Nov. 29 – Saturday, Dec. 5 )

– ) Up to 40% off select Lego products (available Sunday, Nov. 29 – Saturday, Dec. 5 )

– ) Tuesday, Dec. 1 : Up to 50% off power shave & dental items

: Up to 50% off power shave & dental items Wednesday, Dec. 2 : Buy 1, get 1 20% off Airtime pre-paid cards

: Buy 1, get 1 20% off Airtime pre-paid cards Thursday, Dec. 3 : 27" HP computer monitor for $119.99 (Save 40%)

: 27" HP computer monitor for (Save 40%) Friday, Dec. 4 : 30% off handbags

: 30% off handbags Saturday, Dec. 5 : Buy 2, get 1 free movies and board games

Same-Day Pickup and Delivery

Most Cyber Week items will be eligible for reliable same-day delivery and pickup nationwide using Target's contactless, same-day fulfillment options: Same-Day Delivery with Shipt, Order Pickup and Drive Up. Guests who use Target's same-day services during Cyber Week can have gifts and other purchases ready for pickup or delivered directly to their doorstep by a Shipt shopper. Target has taken steps to make these services even safer and more convenient this holiday season, including doubling the number of Drive Up spots at stores across the country and eliminating the need for scanning or signatures when picking up orders. Shipt also is adding 150,000 shoppers ahead of the holiday season to provide fast, personalized shopping experiences for even more guests.

Save More, Give Back

Target Circle – the retailer's free loyalty program – offers even more deals all season long, as well as a chance to earn 1% on every purchase and direct a portion of purchases to local and national nonprofit organizations. Guests can sign up for the program by creating a Target.com account, downloading the Target app or by providing their phone number in a Target store. As always, RedCard holders can save 5% on every purchase.

