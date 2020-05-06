Targovax Announces That Abstract on Interim Phase I Clinical Data From the Phase I/II Peritoneal Trial is Accepted at ASCO

News provided by

Targovax

May 06, 2020, 01:20 ET

OSLO, Norway, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing oncolytic viruses to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that interim phase I clinical data from the phase I/II trial evaluating systemic durvalumab + intraperitoneal ONCOS-102 in patients with peritoneal disease originating from ovarian or colorectal cancer, will be presented at the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific conference, 29-31 May 2020. The trial is a collaboration with Cancer Research Institute (CRI) and Ludwig Cancer Research (Ludwig, trial sponsor) and AstraZeneca.

The abstract will be released on 13 May on https://meetings.asco.org/am/virtual-format.

Abstract title:

Phase I/II study to evaluate systemic durvalumab + intraperitoneal (IP) ONCOS-102 in patients with peritoneal disease who have epithelial ovarian (OC) or metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC): Interim phase I clinical and translational results.

Abstract no.:

3017

Presenter:

Dmitriy Zamarin, MD, PhD

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli
Investor Relations
Phone: +47-922-61-624
Email: [email protected]

Media and IR enquires:
Andreas Tinglum
Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47-9300-1773
Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-announces-that-abstract-on-interim-phase-i-clinical-data-from-the-phase-i-ii-peritoneal-tri,c3104915

SOURCE Targovax

Also from this source

Targovax Releases Update for Mesothelioma Trial Combining...

Targovax ASA Appoints Dr Victor Levitsky as Chief Scientific...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Targovax Announces That Abstract on Interim Phase I Clinical Data From the Phase I/II Peritoneal Trial is Accepted at ASCO

News provided by

Targovax

May 06, 2020, 01:20 ET