Targovax Announces That Abstract on Interim Phase I Clinical Data From the Phase I/II Peritoneal Trial is Accepted at ASCO

OSLO, Norway, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing oncolytic viruses to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that interim phase I clinical data from the phase I/II trial evaluating systemic durvalumab + intraperitoneal ONCOS-102 in patients with peritoneal disease originating from ovarian or colorectal cancer, will be presented at the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific conference, 29-31 May 2020. The trial is a collaboration with Cancer Research Institute (CRI) and Ludwig Cancer Research (Ludwig, trial sponsor) and AstraZeneca.

The abstract will be released on 13 May on https://meetings.asco.org/am/virtual-format.

Abstract title: Phase I/II study to evaluate systemic durvalumab + intraperitoneal (IP) ONCOS-102 in patients with peritoneal disease who have epithelial ovarian (OC) or metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC): Interim phase I clinical and translational results. Abstract no.: 3017 Presenter: Dmitriy Zamarin, MD, PhD

