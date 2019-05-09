Targovax ASA: First Quarter 2019 Results

OSLO, Norway, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces its first quarter 2019 results.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2019

The first patient was treated in the dose expansion cohort of the ONCOS-102 trial in checkpoint inhibitor refractory advanced melanoma

Finalized the first development stage for new viruses, filed patents on three viruses

The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Cancer Research Institute and Targovax signed a collaboration agreement to run a clinical trial with the TG vaccine in advanced pancreatic cancer in combination with other immunotherapies

The European Patent Office granted a European patent which protects Targovax's TG01/02 mutant-RAS specific peptides and mutant RAS specific T-cells, for the treatment of cancer in combination with chemotherapies. This extends TG01/02 IP protection to 2034

The US Patent and Trademark Office issued a Notice of Allowance in the US on a patent covering the TG mutant-RAS neoantigen vaccine platform. The allowed patent protects the composition of matter of Targovax's mutant-RAS specific neoantigen peptides and vaccines TG02 and TG03

Targovax granted Zelluna Immunotherapy an FTO license to intellectual property relating to mutant RAS T-cell receptor technology

Targovax successfully completed a Private Placement (PP), raising gross proceeds of NOK 74m

POST-PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS

In May, Targovax announced the completion of enrollment of ONCOS-102 trial in mesothelioma. Randomized data expected around New Year

Øystein Soug, CEO commented: "Throughout the first quarter of 2019 we have seen strong recruitment in several of our clinical trials. The first patient in the second cohort in the melanoma trial was dosed. The mesothelioma and peritoneal trials recruited very well. Based on recent RAS vaccine data, we entered into a research collaboration agreement with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and CRI. Within this collaboration, the intention is to conduct a clinical trial in combination with other anti-cancer treatments. This collaboration may be important, not only by testing TG vaccination in a new patient population – it also enables us to work with some of the world's leading experts in immunotherapy and pancreatic cancer. This may open up many new opportunities for the TG program in the future."

