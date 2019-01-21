Targovax ASA: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results.

A meeting for investors, analysts and press will take place in Oslo today at 10:00 CET

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2018

In October, the Company reported the full data set from the TG01 trial in resected pancreatic cancer. The trial showed six months improvement in median overall survival (mOS) data over comparable historical control trials and RAS-specific immune activation in 94% of patients

In October, the Company hosted a Key Opinion Leader Symposium on oncolytic viruses in New York City , with speakers from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre presenting an overview of the oncolytic virus space and encouraging interim data from the ONCOS-102 trial in CPI refractory advanced melanoma

POST-PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS

In January 2019 , Targovax announced that the European Patent Office has granted a European Patent which protects Targovax' mutant-RAS specific neoantigen peptides, mutant RAS specific T-cells and vaccines TG01 and TG02, for the treatment of cancer in combination with chemotherapies. This extends the IP protection of TG01 and TG02 into 2034

In February 2019 , Targovax announced that the first patient has been treated in the dose expansion cohort of the ONCOS-102 trial in melanoma

Øystein Soug, CEO commented: "2018 was the year when we really started to see data read-outs from our two immune activator programs. ONCOS showed the first signs of efficacy in combination trials with both check-point inhibitors and chemotherapy. TG became the first therapeutic cancer vaccine to clinically demonstrate T-cell activation towards a driver mutation, mutant RAS, combined with a clear signal of survival benefit in resected pancreatic cancer patients. We now look forward towards 2019 and 2020 as we continue to progress our clinical program and unlock the full potential of both of these platforms

Presentation

