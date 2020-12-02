Targovax ASA: Invitation to online presentation at 10:00 CET 2 December

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, will today present data from its melanoma and mesothelioma trials in an online webcast at 10:00am CET.

With reference to the press release issued 1 December 2020 (see link here), Targovax will present data from its phase 1 trial combining ONCOS-102 and the anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with advanced, unresectable melanoma who have had disease progression despite treatment with anti-PD1 CPI.

Data from the randomized phase 1/2 trial of ONCOS-102 in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM), which was released 24 November 2020 (see link here), will also be presented in the webcast.

The webcast starts at 10:00am CET and you can join the webcast here. It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor section under "Presentations" after the event.

