Targovax ASA: third quarter 2020 results

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces its third quarter 2020 results.

An online presentation by Targovax's management to investors, analysts and the press will take place at 10:00 CET today (details below).

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Announced that the ONCOS-102 and Imfinzi (durvalumab) trial successfully completed part 1 in colorectal cancer. The pre-defined disease control efficacy threshold in the colorectal cancer cohort was met and the part 2 has opened for recruitment of 14 additional patients.

Announced that an abstract on the mesothelioma trial has been accepted and will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting, 9 - 14 November 2020 . The abstract presents the 12-month analysis of biomarkers and clinical outcome from the phase I/II trial in malignant pleural mesothelioma where ONCOS-102 is added to standard of care chemotherapy (pemetrexed / cisplatin). This analysis supports the data previously presented in June.

. The abstract presents the 12-month analysis of biomarkers and clinical outcome from the phase I/II trial in malignant pleural mesothelioma where ONCOS-102 is added to standard of care chemotherapy (pemetrexed / cisplatin). This analysis supports the data previously presented in June. Completed a private placement, raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 75 million ( USD 8 million ). The Private Placement attracted strong interest from existing shareholders and new institutional investors, both in the Nordics and internationally, and the transaction was oversubscribed multiple times.

( ). The Private Placement attracted strong interest from existing shareholders and new institutional investors, both in the Nordics and internationally, and the transaction was oversubscribed multiple times. Announced grant of European Patent no 3293201 by the European Patent Office. The patent covers the use of ONCOS-102 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors until 2036.

Formed a new Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), consisting of a group of world-renowned experts in immuno-oncology research and drug development carefully selected to act as advisors to guide the Targovax R&D strategy.

Øystein Soug, CEO commented: "As the end of 2020 is approaching, we are entering a period of intensive data analysis and reporting from our ongoing ONCOS-102 clinical program. Important efficacy and immune marker readouts from our two Targovax-sponsored ONCOS-102 trials in mesothelioma and melanoma are due late in the year. In October we reported that the pre-defined threshold for clinical benefit was met in the colorectal cancer cohort of the ONCOS-102 and Imfinzi collaboration trial. The second part of this trial has now been opened for recruitment, and results are expected in about a year's time. As we wrap up these phase I/II clinical trials, we are in parallel planning the next steps for ONCOS-102 development and expanding our pre-clinical pipeline to shape our future R&D programs."

