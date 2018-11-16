Targovax is Invited to Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences
01:17 ET
OSLO, Norway, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, announces that members of its senior management will present at the following life sciences and investor conferences:
Date: 29 November 2018
Venue: Nordic-American Life Science Conference, NYC, US
Keynote panel: The Allure and Challenges of Nordic Healthcare Acquisitions and Partnerships
Time: 12:30 PM EST
Presentation:
Time: 3:00 PM EST
Presenter: Torbjørn Furuseth, CFO
Date: 5 December 2018
Venue: 4th Annual Oncolytic Virotherapy Summit, Boston, USA
Presentation:
Time: 12:30 PM EST
Presenter: Erik Digman Wiklund, CBO
Panel Discussion: Comparing and Contrasting Virus Types
Time: 4:30 PM EST
The 4th Oncolytic Virotherapy Summit is the leading international conference in the oncolytic virotherapy field for biotech and pharma drug developers to gain scientific and clinical trial updates. In the above mentioned panel discussion, Erik Digman Wiklund, CBO of Targovax, will, together with William Jia, CSO of Virogin, Robert Coffin, CEO of Replimune and Stephen Russell, CEO of Vyriad discuss wild-type and newer generations viruses expressing immune stimulatory payloads or tumor antigens.
The presentations will be available to download at www.targovax.com following these events.
For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47-922-61-624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com
Media and IR enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47-9300-1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no
Simon Conway/Stephanie Cuthbert - FTI Consulting (International)
Phone: +44-20-3727-1000
Email: Targovax@fticonsulting.com
SOURCE Targovax
