Targovax Presents at DNB 9th Annual Nordic Healthcare Conference
11:01 ET
OSLO, Norway, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, announces that CEO Øystein Soug presented today at DNB 9th Annual Nordic Healthcare Conference in Oslo, Norway.
The presentation provided a corporate overview, highlighting the Company's two platform technologies including clinical data from its lead pipeline asset, ONCOS-102, an oncolytic adenovirus, and the TG cancer vaccine program that targets tumors that express mutated forms of RAS - mutations known to drive cancer.
Please see the presentation attached. TRVX DNB presentation
The presentation is also available to download at www.targovax.com.
