Targovax Releases Update for Mesothelioma Trial Combining ONCOS-102 and Chemotherapy

OSLO, Norway, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing oncolytic viruses to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today releases an update from the randomized phase I/II trial of ONCOS-102 in combination with standard of care chemotherapy in malignant pleural mesothelioma.

The trial is an open label, randomized, exploratory phase I/II trial adding ONCOS-102 to standard of care (SoC) chemotherapy (pemetrexed/cisplatin) in first and second (and later) line mesothelioma to assess safety, immune activation and clinical efficacy. In total, 31 patients have been enrolled with 20 patients in the experimental group receiving the ONCOS-102 and SoC, and 11 patients in a control group receiving SoC only. The first set of data was reported in January 2020, see link to press release here.

All patients have now completed the 9-month follow-up. The median Progression Free Survival (mPFS) remains in line with previously published data and compares favorably with historical control. The first line patients continue to perform well, and will be the population prioritized for future development. The updated PFS data are being complemented by biomarker analyses and early data demonstrate enhanced immune activation and modulation of tumor microenvironment in ONCOS-102-treated patients compared to the control group. 12-months clinical data as well as more extensive immune activation and biomarker data will be released in the middle of 2020.

Dr. Magnus Jäderberg, Chief Medical Officer of Targovax, said: "We are very pleased to see the encouraging early PFS figures holding up in the 9-month analysis. The data look particularly promising for first line patients, and the preparations for a subsequent checkpoint inhibitor combination trial in this population with a big pharma collaboration partner are progressing according to plan."

