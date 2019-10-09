Targovax Selected for Oral Presentation at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2019 Annual Meeting
Oct 09, 2019, 01:32 ET
OSLO, Norway, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), announces that clinical data on the company's lead product candidate ONCOS-102, a genetically modified oncolytic adenovirus which has been engineered to selectively infect and replicate in cancer cells, will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting being held November 6-10, 2019, in Maryland, USA.
|
Title:
|
A pilot study of engineered adenovirus ONCOS-102 in combination with pembrolizumab in checkpoint inhibitor refractory advanced or unresectable melanoma
|
Authors:
|
Alexander N. Shoushtari, MD; Anthony J. Olszanski, MD, RPh; Thomas J. Hornyak, MD; Jedd D. Wolchok, MD, PhD; Sylvia Vetrhus; Karianne Risberg Handeland; Lukasz Kuryk, PhD; Magnus Jaderberg, MD;
|
Date:
|
9 November 2019
|
Time:
|
5:30 pm - 5:45 pm
|
Presenter:
|
Dr. Alexander Shoushtari, Principal Investigator, MSKCC, NYC
For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47-922-61-624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com
Media and IR enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47-9300-1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-selected-for-oral-presentation-at-society-for-immunotherapy-of-cancer--sitc--2019-annual-me,c2928505
SOURCE Targovax
Share this article