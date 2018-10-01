Targovax to Host Capital Markets Day 15 October 2018, in Oslo, Norway

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard to treat solid tumors, announces that it will host a Capital Markets Day in Oslo on Monday 15 October 2018, from 08:30 – 10:30

The event will include a presentation by a world leading expert on pancreatic cancer, Professor Daniel Palmer, who is the Chair of Medical Oncology at the University of Liverpool and Clatterbridge Cancer Centre. Professor Palmer has been involved in a number of large international clinical studies in pancreatic cancer, and was the Principal Investigator of Targovax's TG01 phase I/II trial in resected pancreatic cancer, in combination with adjuvant gemcitabine. Top-line survival data from the trial were released in May 2018 (see press release here) and at the upcoming event Professor Palmer will present the full study results.

Øystein Soug, CEO of Targovax, will give an update on the TG mutRAS neoantigen vaccine development strategy.

There will also be an update on the ongoing ONCOS oncolytic virus program, including a review of recent interim read-outs from the ONCOS-102 clinical trials in mesothelioma and melanoma, by Magnus Jäderberg, CMO of Targovax.

Event venue: Hotel Continental, Oslo, Norway

Date: 15 October 2018

Time: 08:30 – 10:30 CET

A live webcast of the symposium will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Targovax website.

To register for the event, please contact renate.birkeli@targovax.com.

