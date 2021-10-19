Targovax to present at upcoming conferences

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA today announces that members of its executive management team are invited to present and participate in upcoming conferences.

Økonomisk Ugebrev's Life Science Investor conference

Date: 20 October 2021

Presenter: Lone Ottesen (CDO)

Time: 14:35 CET

Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Virtual Conference-UK/EU Edition

Date: 26 October 2021

Presenter: Victor Levitsky (CSO)

Time: 17:45 CET

Oncolytic Virotherapy Summit

Date: 28 October 2021

Presenter: Erik Digman Wiklund (CBO)

Time: 09:30 EDT / 15:30 CET

CONTACT:



For further information, please contact:

Oystein Soug, CEO

Phone: +47 906 56 525

Email: [email protected]

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 922 61 624

Email: [email protected]

Media enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)

Phone: +47 9300 1773

Email: [email protected]

