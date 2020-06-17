Targus® Announces Support of the Qualcomm® Small Business Accelerator Program, To Help Small Businesses Succeed with Essential Technology

As a key partner in the program, Targus will provide workstation accessories, including single and dual video docking stations, to a select group of small businesses in need of these connectivity and productivity solutions.

"We are honored to be a contributing member of this effort, driven by Qualcomm Technologies. We recognize the challenges that small businesses face, especially during these changing and uncertain times," said Andrew Corkill, vice president of global marketing at Targus. "Offering essential technology through our USB-C Travel and Docking solutions provides the needed power and connectivity for small business success."

Up to 25 small businesses will be selected for the program, and each, based on their needs, will receive a customized selection of products, collaboration tools and technical support valued at up to US$25,000. Products include a variety of devices powered by Qualcomm Technologies products, such as Always Connected PCs (4G and 5G) and Targus docking stations, as well as Wi-Fi systems, mobile phones, Bluetooth enabled headsets, active mobile hotspots, and technical /device support from other key partners.

"Qualcomm Technologies creates products and services that allow people to connect, compute, and communicate, and we are proud to enable small businesses across the country to better thrive with our technology solutions," said Don McGuire, vice president of global product marketing at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Targus' products provide productivity enhancing docking solutions for Always Connected PCs powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ compute platforms, and we are excited to have their support for this program as we customize to meet the needs of small business."

To apply for the Qualcomm Small Business Accelerator Program and view its T&Cs, submit your application here.

For more information about Targus and our key USB-C travel-ready solutions that deliver a seamless connected experience to help you work at home or in the office, visit targus.com.

About Targus

For over thirty-five years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises, small businesses, and end-users alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and help people pursue their passions and live their purpose – at work and in life. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that seamlessly provide you with everything you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in over 45 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us at facebook.com/targus and linkedin.com/company/targus.

Qualcomm Small Business Accelerator Program is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE Targus

Related Links

http://www.targus.com

