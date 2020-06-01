Targus® Collaborates with Samsung® to Introduce Bluetooth® Keyboard Case for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

A global partner in the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP), Targus worked closely with Samsung to design a keyboard case that would add style, protection, and enhanced functionality for the newly released S6 Lite. Manufactured in Korea, the case features a thin leatherette front cover with a form-fitting tray that's molded to fit the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Its front cover folds into a two-way magnetic stand to seamlessly transition from a closed protective mode, to open laptop mode with two viewing angles, all while conveniently storing the magnetic S Pen (Pen not included).

Using the latest Bluetooth 5.0 firmware, the well-spaced keyboard delivers over 100 hours of use when fully charged and up to 120 days of battery standby.

"Just like the Galaxy Tab S6, the new S6 Lite is bound to deliver enhanced productivity. Our case compliments that nicely by delivering a stylish statement while meeting your performance and protection needs – whether you're a large enterprise, a small business, or an individual who needs to get work done," said Andrew Corkill, vice president of global marketing at Targus.

Additional Features & Specs

2 viewing angles with magnetic stand

Magnetic S Pen Holder

Sleep/wake tablet functionality

64-key keyboard

Keyboard auto off after 10 minutes

Battery Type: rechargeable 280mAh (charging cable not included)

Battery Life: 100 hours of use/ 120 standby

Availability

Distributed directly by Samsung, the Targus Bluetooth Keyboard Case for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in black, blue, and silver (pending availability), and sold online at Samsung.com and at select Samsung retail stores.

About Targus

Thirty-five years and a history of firsts, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and end-users alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and help people pursue their passions and live their purpose – at work and in life. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that seamlessly provide you with everything you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in over 45 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Targus

