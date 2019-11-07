Targus® Honored with CES® 2020 Innovation Award for IoT-enabled Docking Solution

MiraLogic takes universal docking to a new level by incorporating smart technology into its solution. Blending enterprise-grade hardware (Smart USB-C Dock, Smart Power Strip, Smart Sensor, and Desktop Power Strip) with cloud-based software to deliver meaningful insights into the workspace, MiraLogic gives companies the ability to better understand how their workspaces are being utilized, allowing them to make better decisions of the space needed for an effective workforce. The first-of-its-kind solution provides IT managers the power to measure, analyze and control overall energy consumption by seeing how much power is being used at a desk, department or floor level, improving the overall energy efficiency of the office. For IT professionals, MiraLogic also allows for remote access to the workspace for diagnostics offering them a more efficient role in solving technical solutions across the organization.

"MiraLogic is a huge step in making our workplaces more intelligent and efficient," said Ron DeCamp, vice president of global product management and development. "This solution gives businesses a clear view into how their workspaces are being utilized, allowing them to make informed operational decisions about how much office space is actually required, and ways to reduce unnecessary energy consumption when workspaces are not in use. Our solution also aids IT in decreasing the time spent on support by allowing remote control and management of the workspace, ultimately saving IT teams time, money and lost productivity."

MiraLogic Main Benefits:

Workspace Utilization & Provisioning

Understand how individual workstations are performing. MiraLogic monitors and captures real-time and historical data of what's happening at the desk level – providing you actionable insights into occupancy, performance, and efficiency.

Remote Control & Diagnostics of the Workspace

Real-time data quickly alerts IT about equipment issues—before there's a problem—saving time, money, and lost productivity. IT administrators can now remotely manage the workspace with the ability to perform power cycle resets and firmware updates to the Universal Smart Dock.

Automated Asset Management

MiraLogic automatically discovers and inventories computer peripherals connected to the Universal Smart Dock.

Measure & Track Energy Consumption

Are there devices in your workspaces unnecessarily powered through the night? Across your enterprise? How much is that costing you? MiraLogic answers these questions so you can optimize energy consumption at each desk and improve the bottom line.

About Targus

Thirty-five years and a history of firsts, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and end-users alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and help people pursue their passions and live their purpose – at work and in life. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that seamlessly provide you with everything you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in over 45 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us at facebook.com/targus and linkedin.com/targus.

About CES Innovation Awards

CES Innovation Awards are granted to new consumer technology products that enable, enhance, and connect computer systems across 28 categories. Entries are on the products' innovation in design, engineering, and user value.

For more information on CES and the Innovation Awards visit ces.tech/Events-Programs/Innovation-Awards.aspx.

