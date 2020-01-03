Targus Showcases Award-Winning Docking Solutions at CES 2020

MiraLogic Workspace Intelligence System is an IoT-connected platform that blends enterprise-grade hardware (Smart USB-C Dock, Smart Power Strip, Smart Sensor, and Desktop Power Strip) with cloud-based software to deliver meaningful insights into the workspace. With MiraLogic, companies can better understand how workspaces are being utilized, allowing organizations to make better decisions of the space needed for an effective workforce. The solution offers IT managers the ability to understand and control overall energy consumption by seeing how much power is being used at a desk, department or floor level, allowing for improvements to the overall energy efficiency of the office. MiraLogic also allows for remote access to the workspace for diagnostics offering IT teams a more efficient role in solving technical solutions across the organization.

"MiraLogic represents a huge step in making our workplaces more intelligent," said Ron DeCamp, vice president of global product management and development, Targus. "With MiraLogic, businesses can finally have a clear view into how their workspaces are being utilized. This will allow them to make more informed operational decisions about how much space is actually required and cut back on unnecessary energy consumption. Our solution will also save IT teams time, money, and lost productivity by decreasing the time spent on support through remote control and management of the workspace."

Also on display at CES will be DOCK570USZ. Aimed at large enterprises, call centers, and IT departments, the universal dock connects virtually any laptop to up to four 4K monitors via (4) HDMI or DisplayPort video out ports, while also supplying 100W power delivery to its connected laptop or host. Outfitted with Dual DisplayLink® DL-6910 chip technology, the dock supports four 4K displays. The docking station includes additional ports to connect essential USB 3.0 peripherals and to an Ethernet network. Wide compatibility with virtually any laptop ensures easy deployment and use with Thunderbolt 3™, Display Port Alt-Mode, and USB 3.0, 3.1 and Type-C devices.

To receive a demonstration of Targus' quad-display docking station, and MiraLogic, please contact targusus@hotwireglobal.com to set up appointments with Targus during CES Unveiled or throughout the show.

MiraLogic Main Benefits:

Workspace Utilization & Provisioning

Understand how individual workstations are performing. MiraLogic monitors and captures real-time and historical data of what's happening at the desk level – providing you actionable insights into occupancy, performance, and efficiency.

Remote Control & Diagnostics of the Workspace

Real-time data quickly alerts IT about equipment issues—before there's a problem—saving time, money, and lost productivity. IT administrators can now remotely manage the workspace with the ability to perform power cycle resets and firmware updates to the Universal Smart Dock.

Automated Asset Management

MiraLogic automatically discovers and inventories computer peripherals connected to the Universal Smart Dock.

Measure & Track Energy Consumption

Are there devices in your workspaces unnecessarily powered through the night? Across your enterprise? How much is that costing you? MiraLogic answers these questions so you can optimize energy consumption at each desk and improve the bottom line.

The DOCK570USZ Specs include:

Supports four 4K displays via four DisplayPort (3840 x 2160 p60) or four HDMI (3840 x 2160 p50) ports (or combination of)

displays via four DisplayPort (3840 x 2160 p60) or four HDMI (3840 x 2160 p50) ports (or combination of) Thunderbolt™ 3 compatible

1 USB-C with 100W Power upstream port

1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type-C) port

4 USB 3.0 ports (1 fast charging) connect essential peripherals

1 Gigabit Ethernet port

1 3.5mm combo Audio In/Out port

Includes USB-C to USB-A Cable to make USB-A laptops compatible with Targus USB-C™ docking stations

Power tips to charge legacy devices

3 Year Limited Warranty

About Targus

Thirty-five years and a history of firsts, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and end-users alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and help people pursue their passions and live their purpose – at work and in life. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that seamlessly provide you with everything you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in over 45 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us at facebook.com/targus and linkedin.com/company/targus.

About CES Innovation Awards

CES Innovation Awards are granted to new consumer technology products that enable, enhance, and connect computer systems across 28 categories. Entries are on the products' innovation in design, engineering, and user value.

For more information on CES and the Innovation Awards visit ces.tech/Events-Programs/Innovation-Awards.aspx.

SOURCE Targus

Related Links

http://www.targus.com

