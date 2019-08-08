Tarter Wins Prestigious Awards from one of the Nation's Largest Retail Store Chains

DUNNVILLE, Ky., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarter Farm & Ranch Equipment, America's largest manufacturer of farm & ranch equipment, has won two coveted awards from Rural King Supply, America's Farm and Home Store. The ever-expanding retail chain gave top honors to Tarter in two categories including, Vendor of the Year- Best Livestock Equipment and Vendor of the Year- Digital Aisle.

"Tarter is an exemplary vendor partner who helps us provide the highest quality products and equipment in over 100 stores in 13 states," said Alex Melvin, CEO, Rural King Supply. "We're proud to work with such an outstanding company which shares our customer focus, commitment to innovation, and cultural beliefs. Congratulations to Tarter for setting the standard for quality and excellence in our industry."

Tarter was recognized during the Rural King 2019 Vendor Summit for their achievements in manufacturing and distributing high-quality products on time, along with creating effective marketing strategies to increase sales in Rural King locations. "Rural King's marketing teams are forward thinkers and understand how important digital advertising is now, and will be in the future," said Ann Tarter, Owner and Chief Marketing Officer at Tarter.

"We enjoy a great working relationship with Rural King, and it's nice to see that our hard work is being noticed," said Scottie Smith, National Accounts Manager at Tarter. Rural King continues to be the largest retailer of Tarter products. "Rural King provides great value to its customers by providing Tarter's full line of equipment that truly helps people work their land in a fast and efficient way," Smith added.

About Tarter:

The Tarter family has been manufacturing quality; American made products for farmers and ranchers for generations. Our great-grandfather, C.V. Tarter, started the company over seventy years ago, crafting wooden farm gates by hand. Today, we're the largest manufacturer of farm gates and animal management equipment in North America, with 1400 employees and one million square feet of production facilities nationwide. Our family-run business remains committed to creating quality products for your farm or ranch.

For additional info go to www.tarterusa.com

About Rural King:

Rural King Supply, America's Farm and Home Department Store, planted its roots in Mattoon, Illinois in 1960. Since that time, Rural King has added over 100 stores in a thirteen-state area (Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Virginia). The heart of Rural King is the corporate office, distribution center and flagship store, located in its city of origin, Mattoon IL. For additional info go to https://www.ruralking.com/

Media Contact: Ann Tarter

ann.tarter@tarterusa.com

1-800-RED-GATE

SOURCE Tarter Farm & Ranch Equipment

