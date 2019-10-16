TAS Announces 2 Million Man Hours without a Lost Time Accident

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TAS is excited to announce the achievement of another significant safety milestone. As of October 2019, TAS has reached 2 million-man hours without a lost time accident. "With Safety being our number one core corporate value, reaching such a milestone speaks to the dedication of all TAS employees and contractors in supporting our safety program," stated Kevin Owczarzak, TAS' SVP Production Manufacturing. TAS believes in a proactive approach in all aspects of health and safety. This is driven through a program of consistent employee engagement to ensure the best working conditions across all its facilities. "What makes this accomplishment even more remarkable is that in the 28 months since our last lost time incident TAS has expanded operations to three facilities and doubled our manufacturing space to 600,000 sqft in that same period of time," added Mr. Owczarzak.

TAS (TAS Energy Inc.) is a global technology company that provides modular engineered products for data centers, power plants, and other industries. With a data center product portfolio that encompass the spectrum of solutions from high density, edge data centers to enterprise and hyperscale data center infrastructure modules like modular cooling units and UPS Systems. Compared to typical field construction, TAS' factory packaging increases speed-to-market and substantially reduces project schedule, construction cost and risk. Visit www.tas.com for more information.

