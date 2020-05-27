Tasan Promoted to Lead IT Strategy of Core Banking Tech at DCI

HUTCHINSON, Kan., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Inc. (DCI), the privately-owned developer of iCore360® core banking software and related omnichannel technologies for community financial institutions nationwide, has named Sencer Tasan its newest Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to lead the company's core IT infrastructure and digital ecosystem.

Sencer Tasan

"We take great pride in the quality of our award-winning IT infrastructure," said Sarah Fankhauser, DCI President and COO. "Sencer has been instrumental in bringing us to the leading IT position we are in today for iCore360 and our other digital banking solutions."

Mr. Tasan's 35-year resume of IT expertise and certification titles is as long as his arm, along with a list of colleagues who say his extensive knowledge base is matched only by a level of professional leadership that inspires confidence in those around him, whether he's examining IT infrastructures or strategic business planning.

Tasan began his career in bank technology as an application programmer at a large Texas bank, where his natural leadership and expertise led him to more prominent roles managing IT systems and security for premier, multibillion-dollar companies such as Texas Industries, Newtrend, Electronic Data Systems (EDS), Bridgeway and Crowe Horwath.

In 2009, Tasan joined DCI as Senior Vice President of Application Development, quickly applying his expertise to spearhead a year-long IT infrastructure upgrade and expansion project for the release of iCore360, the company's award-winning cloud-based core banking software.

As Chief Security Officer, he implemented a series of complex technology designs to expand DCI systems security and achieve authentic PCI 3.0 certification in record time and ahead of other competitors. And most recently as Chief Information Officer, Tasan also led the design, supervision and building of a new multi-million dollar, level-5 secure DCI data center, located in an underground cavern near Kansas City.

Said John Jones, DCI CEO, "This new data center raises the bar in our industry and gives DCI customers the greatest-ever scope of capabilities for performance, readiness, expansion and hardened security of their core banking services for many years to come. It is a game-changer and Sencer deserves credit for making it happen."

With the banking industry quickly entering a new era in technology, Tasan says he and his new data center are ready for the aggressive "digital evolution" underway at DCI. "We're ready to stay ahead of the curve—and ahead of our competition—to make sure our customers are prepared to be their most competitive as well." But Tasan is quick to credit the work of his team of engineers and technicians, adding, "Our teams are the best in the business. They consistently rise to any opportunity and do whatever it takes to ensure the stability and security of our systems are second to none."

Among his many credentials, Tasan holds a BS degree in Abstract Mathematics and an MBA from his native Turkey, a MS degree in Computer Science from the University of Houston. the IT certifications CISA, CISM, CRISC, CISSP, CBCP and memberships with the ISACA, ISC², IIA, DRII, ASIS and DRJ associations.

Tasan is involved in the local Kiwanis International club, is an avid movie-buff and enjoys spending time with his wife Rose, their two children and three grandchildren.

About DCI

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software and related technologies for community banks nationwide. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several clients serving as board members and user group leaders. In addition to iCore360, DCI provides integrated, digital omnichannel solutions for online/mobile/AI banking, onboarding, private ATM network/card management, tellers, remote capture, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, managed IT and more. Among other awards, DCI has been named a FinTech Rankings Top 100 technology provider by IDC Financial Insights, a FinTech ForwardTop 100 technology provider by American Banker and BAI, a multiple winner of the BankNews Innovative Solutions Award and endorsements from multiple regional banking associations. For more information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact [email protected].

Contact: Mark Harris, VP, Marketing

(620) 694-6771

SOURCE DCI

Related Links

http://www.datacenterinc.com

