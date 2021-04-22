Taseko Announces 2020 Sustainability Performance

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE MKT: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") has published its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report, titled 'Sustainability: Our Low Carbon Future' (the "Report"), highlighting Taseko's sustainability performance for 2020.

Stuart McDonald, Taseko's President, commented, "2020 was a difficult year in many respects, with lower copper prices earlier in the year and a world-wide health pandemic at the forefront; but people, communities, and companies rallied together and adapted. During this challenging year, we continued to keep our employees safe and working, while also meeting our commitments to the environment and communities. I want to specifically acknowledge the work of our employees whose dedication and commitment to success resulted in an environmental reclamation award, Indigenous partnerships and exceptional health and safety performance."

"Our Gibraltar Mine helped sustain economic strength in local communities, and we also worked to advance other projects, including our Florence Copper Project which will have one of the smallest environmental footprints, and lowest carbon intensity, of any copper mine in the world. It is an opportunity for copper production with minimal environmental impacts, including: water consumption that is fourteen times lower, carbon emissions six times lower and energy consumption three times lower than a conventional mining operation.

In this year's ESG report, Taseko has reported Scope 1 and 21 greenhouse gas emissions for the Gibraltar Mine which show that the mine ranks in the first quartile of all copper mines globally. When commercial operations at Florence Copper commence, the Company's combined GHG emissions intensity will drop even lower, to an estimated 1.53 tonnes of CO 2 e per tonne of copper equivalent, based on an independent analysis by Skarn Associates."

Taseko Mines' 2020 sustainability highlights includes:

Rigorous health and safety protocols enabled operations to continue at the Gibraltar Mine in Williams Lake BC and at Florence Copper in Arizona during the Covid-19 pandemic.

and at Florence Copper in during the Covid-19 pandemic. Recognition from the British Columbia Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation with the Jake McDonald Award for outstanding work in mine reclamation and Indigenous collaboration.

Award for outstanding work in mine reclamation and Indigenous collaboration. Outstanding safety performance at Gibraltar Mine with zero loss time incidents, zero days lost, zero loss time severity, and zero loss time frequency.

Continued commitment to a diverse workforce that reflects the communities in which we operate. In 2020 28% of the new hires at Taseko are female and 15% 2 are Indigenous people.

are Indigenous people. A priority on securing local goods and services with C$116 million and US$2.5 million being distributed to local suppliers from Gibraltar and Florence Copper, respectively; C$72 million and US$2.1 million was distributed in wages to local employees from Gibraltar and Florence Copper, respectively.

and being distributed to local suppliers from and Florence Copper, respectively; and was distributed in wages to local employees from and Florence Copper, respectively. Low Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission of 1.66 tonnes of CO 2 e per tonnes of copper produced equivalent and 0.09 tonnes of CO 2 e per tonnes of copper equivalent produced, respectively.

e per tonnes of copper produced equivalent and 0.09 tonnes of CO e per tonnes of copper equivalent produced, respectively. Continued discussions with our Indigenous neighbours, that included a Framework Agreement with a local Indigenous Nation to begin discussions on the Yellowhead Project, as well as an extension to the standstill agreement with Tŝilhqot'in Nation as both parties seek a long-term solution to the conflict regarding Taseko's proposed gold-copper mine currently known as New Prosperity.

_____________________ 1 Scope 1 emissions are direct greenhouse (GHG) emissions that occur from sources that are controlled or owned by an organization, such as diesel used in vehicles. Scope 2 emissions are indirect GHG emissions associated with the purchase of electricity, heat, or cooling. 2 A percentage of Gibraltar new hires only

The full report can be viewed and downloaded at tasekomines.com/esg/overview

Russell Hallbauer

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information on Taseko, investors should review the Company's annual Form 40-F filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission www.sec.gov and home jurisdiction filings that are available at www.sedar.com, including the "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Information Form.

