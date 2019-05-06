Taseko to Release First Quarter 2019 Results

VANCOUVER, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB) (the "Company") will release its first quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0546 in Canada and the United States, or (416) 764-8688 internationally.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until May 16, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0541 in Canada and the United States, or (416) 764-8677 internationally and using the passcode 676442.



Russell Hallbauer

President and CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

SOURCE Taseko Mines Limited

