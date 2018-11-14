TASER Self-Defense Launches First Consumer TASER Device to Notify 911 When Deployed; Announces Partnership with Connected Safety Company Noonlight

When a user deploys the TASER Pulse+, Noonlight is notified and contacts emergency services to send help to the user's location using real-time GPS tracking provided through the Noonlight mobile application. The TASER Pulse+ can be effective from 15 ft. (4.6 m) away, and cycles for 30 seconds. If used in self-defense and left at the scene, the TASER Pulse+ may be replaced free of charge under Axon's Safe Escape Product Replacement Guarantee .

"Self-defense situations can be scary and overwhelming for victims," says TASER Self-Defense Director of Consumer Products, Annie Pratt. "We want our customers to focus on one thing only: Getting to safety. That is why we created the TASER Pulse+. With the TASER Pulse+, customers just need to aim, pull the trigger, and run knowing that help is on the way."

"Our partnership with TASER Self-Defense is the perfect example of what the future of safety should be in our ever-evolving world of technology and connected devices," says Noonlight co-founder, Nick Droege. "Noonlight is working with innovative companies like TASER Self-Defense to make safety automatic, where the burden is no longer on the individual in an emergency to call for help."

Droege added, "Starting today, companies with Bluetooth-enabled products can directly integrate with the Noonlight mobile application through our Bluetooth plugin for free, providing enhanced safety and emergency response capabilities to protect and comfort customers anywhere in the United States."

TASER products are legal to carry in most states and the TASER Pulse+ will retail for $449. Consumers are encouraged to check with local law enforcement to verify legal status of TASER devices in their jurisdiction. More information about the TASER Pulse+, including how to pre-order a device, is available at buy.taser.com .

About Noonlight

Noonlight uses advanced technology to keep people safe and has helped in more than 100,000 emergencies nationwide. The company builds personal safety solutions for the modern world. Noonlight partners with products and services with its proprietary connected safety platform — enabling safety features and emergency response capabilities to provide protection and comfort. Noonlight's technology can work anywhere in the United States, allowing users to get real-life help in the event of threats or emergencies, without requiring a 911 call or the ability to talk or text.

About TASER Self-Defense

TASER Self-Defense is the consumer division of Axon ( Nasdaq: AAXN ), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies based in Scottsdale, AZ. The company was founded in 1993 with one mission: Protect Life. TASER Self-Defense tools use technology similar to Axon's law enforcement TASER devices, giving civilians an effective option to protect themselves and others. Visit www.axon.com and www.buy.taser.com to learn more about the company and its innovative products.

