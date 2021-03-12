Task Force on American Innovation Hosts Webinar Briefing on Need for Increased Science and Technology Funding

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Task Force on American Innovation, a nonpartisan alliance of leading American companies, business associations, research universities, and scientific associations, hosted a webinar titled, "Innovation in Crisis: Emerging from a Pandemic to Restore American Competitiveness." The briefing featured prominent leaders from industry and academia who called on Congress to prioritize research funding by dramatically increasing investments in science and technology, so the United States is well positioned to drive future economic growth through innovation.

"Now is the time to dramatically increase our national commitment to innovation research," said TFAI Executive Director, Scott Corley. "To continue to be an innovation leader, we need to increase our science and technology funding significantly in the next five years."

The webinar panel included senior leadership from industry and the broader academic community, including:

Dr. Sudip Parikh , CEO, American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)

CEO, American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) John Neuffer , President and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA)

, President and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) Dr. Dario Gil , Senior Vice President and Director of Research, IBM

Senior Vice President and Director of Research, IBM Dr. Sylvester James Gates, Jr. , President, American Physical Society (APS)

, President, American Physical Society (APS) Barbara R. Snyder , President, Association of American Universities (AAU)

President, Association of American Universities (AAU) Kathleen N. Kingscott , Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, IBM Research

Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, IBM Research Maryam Cope , Director of Government Affairs, Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA)

Director of Government Affairs, Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) Matt Hourihan , Director of R&D Budget and Policy Programs, American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

For more information about the webinar or about the Task Force on American Innovation, please visit: www.innovationtaskforce.org

SOURCE The Task Force on American Innovation

Related Links

http://www.innovationtaskforce.org

