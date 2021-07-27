Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's how-to guide, "Sell Premium Cigars and Alcohol on the Same Payment Gateway," looks to save new website businesses time and frustration

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasker Payment Gateways LLC has just released a new guide on their website specifically for e-commerce merchants selling premium cigars and alcohol products. This guide helps new and seasoned sellers navigate some of the questions and considerations they may face when starting out or adding a new high-risk product type to their online store.

With nearly twenty years of experience and an A+ rating by the BBB, Tasker Payment Gateways LLC has provided a lot of advice and helped many online business owners in different high-risk industries accept credit cards for their products. According to Tasker Payment Gateways' owner Matt Tasker, online sellers expanding into other high-risk markets often are very successful, provided they do their research first. "It's not at all uncommon to see a merchant who sells alcohol decide to start carrying premium cigars in their online store or vice versa. It makes a lot of sense because they've already done the work of setting up a website and high-risk-friendly payment gateway and merchant account, so adding other high-risk products can seem more straightforward after that. Our guide emphasizes that your high-risk payment solutions need to be the right ones for all of the different product types you are selling. Suppose you have a merchant account that is alcohol-friendly but doesn't allow tobacco items, for example. In that case, you'd need to make some changes before you start accepting payments for cigars, and fortunately, this is right up our alley at TaskerPaymentGateways.com. We can help make sure every aspect of your payment solution is right for all the high-risk product types you sell."

The guide, "Sell Premium Cigars and Alcohol on the Same Payment Gateway," recommends that new merchants consult an attorney and tax professional before selling regulated products like alcohol and tobacco online. Once the necessary first steps are taken care of (licensing, etc.), it's time to build a website. The guide includes helpful links to more detailed posts about selling high-risk products with different site builders and shopping carts, such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Squarespace, GoDaddy, Wix, and more. Its purpose is to provide website owners and developers easy access to specific, up-to-date information about their preferred platforms.

One reason the guide provides such detailed information is that, according to Matt Tasker, "We've seen too many cases where merchants have started out with whatever generic payment gateway is included with their site builder, some of which are powered by PayPal or Stripe, which do not allow regulated products. Unfortunately, this can lead to accounts getting shut down and even frozen funds. When you reach out to Tasker Payment Gateways LLC, we can help you set up high-risk-friendly payment processing the right way, the first time, and at no cost to you, so you can accept credit cards for your wine, beer, or spirits and cigars online without shutdowns. And if you've already experienced a shutdown, we can help you get your payment processing back on track ASAP."

With so many potential customers looking to buy online, this can be a great time to start a new online business. Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's guide helps point merchants in the right direction when beginning an online alcohol business – exploring considerations about shipping across state lines, package handlers, licensing, and more. And for selling premium cigars online, it provides some suggestions for handling age verification, and of course, for finding the payment gateway and merchant account combination that allows sellers to accept credit cards online for both alcohol products and premium cigars.

Selling regulated, age-restricted products online, like cigars and alcohol, comes with challenges, but finding payment processing solutions that will work for both high-risk product types together doesn't have to be one of them. Contact Tasker Payment Gateways LLC for free advice and support for each step of your high-risk e-commerce process.

The Tasker Payment Gateways LLC guide, "Sell Premium Cigars and Alcohol on the Same Payment Gateway" is available to read for free on their website: https://taskerpaymentgateways.com/cigars-alcohol-same-payment-gateway/

Media Contact:

Matthew Tasker

207.772.8737

[email protected]

SOURCE Tasker Payment Gateways LLC