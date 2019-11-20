TaskerPaymentGateways.com Announces a 3-tier Payment Gateway Support Program for New and Established CBD Websites

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acknowledging industry demand, Tasker Payment Gateways LLC now offers both new and existing CBD site owners the ability to work, one on one, with a dedicated CBD payment gateway specialist throughout 3 phases of the payment gateway set up process.

The ability to accept credit cards is essential to any e-commerce business, yet the path toward setting up a payment gateway, that allows the ability to take CBD payments, is not straightforward for all merchant types. For website owners hoping to sell CBD online, the challenge has been especially acute this year.

Tasker Payment Gateways LLC, however, has taken steps to help business owners overcome the challenges of beginning a CBD e-commerce site. The company has just announced a new "CBD payment gateway hand holding" support program that pairs new and existing CBD site owners with a dedicated, independent representative that will work, one on one, with business owners to assist them in choosing, obtaining, and integrating a new CBD payment gateway.

According to Tasker Payment Gateways LLC, the agents they introduce businesses to have committed to work with site owners "before, during, and after the sale" to ensure that systems are implemented, integrated, and tested.

Additional details are provided on the company's "Selling CBD 101" page, which can be viewed at https://taskerpaymentgateways.com/selling-cbd-oil-online-101/

Information on Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's website outlines their model. They work to align business owners with payment gateway providers, processors, and agents that best fit an individual business's needs. For CBD, the renewed focus on one on one support is 3-fold.

Initial assessment: the dedicated agent will contact the CBD site owner to learn more about their business, what shopping cart they use, and exactly which products they offer. Based on the site builder and shopping cart they use - WooCommerce, Wix, Squarespace, or Shopify, for example - the agent will then provide a compatible solution and outline the pricing and timelines for the business owner – either by phone, or if needed by email. Application process: to avoid the confusion and frustration sometimes felt by CBD site owners who can, at times, feel like the approval process is a never-ending ordeal punctuated by endless document requests and delays, one on one set up support is offered. The same agent who assisted the site owner with their initial assessment will generally be the point of contact during the approval process. They will help manage and explain the application and document request flow, and work to assist should any surprises pop up during approval. Integration and ongoing support: in most cases, according to Tasker Payment Gateways LLC, the same independent agent or processor representative that assists with the selection and approval process will be available to actively assist CBD site owners with the integration of their site. New CBD website owners have a lot of variables when they try to set up a payment gateway that works with their shopping cart. Additionally, the ongoing changes in the CBD processing world make navigating setup, integration, and ongoing support issues very challenging.

A+ rated, and BBB accredited, TaskerPaymentGateways.com hopes that their 3 phase, one on one CBD payment gateway support program helps website owners who are currently struggling to sell their legal, hemp derived CBD products in a way that is easy to understand and stress free to implement. You can learn more about their CBD program at https://taskerpaymentgateways.com/selling-cbd-oil-online-101/

TaskerPaymentGateways.com provides payment gateway recommendation services for hemp-based CBD, vape, premium cigar, pipe and glassware, tactical products, and most other high-risk e-commerce websites.

