TaskFriend Technologies Corp Announces Launch of TaskCause App

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TaskFriend Technologies Corp announced a new product launch called the TaskCause app. TaskCause was created to reverse the damaging effects of social media, which disconnects local communities today. With TaskCause, reconnect and raise money to support a nonprofit cause by doing tasks like lawn mowing, furniture assembling, or dog walking for friends and family. They're calling it Giving By Doing™. On the app, users can also find local and affordable help from fundraising members for things they need to have done.

TaskFriend Technologies Corp

TaskCause was started as TaskFriend in 2014. The founder, Sang, believed that a marketplace shouldn't tell users who they're allowed to interact with, how much to charge, or when to do a task. He believed that a marketplace shouldn't charge 30% or more of what users earn in fees and that as long as people are provided with enough information, they're able to make decisions for themselves.

He was passionate about the company's technology and still believes to this day that a more free and open marketplace will provide more freedom and choice to people - which will strengthen local communities and bring people closer than ever. However, the company was not able to scale because they didn't have a reasonable way to advertise and grow their platform. TaskFriend faced a classic chicken-and-egg problem.

Early 2019, the founder, Sang, was getting ready to shut down TaskFriend when he met Kase, both while walking their dogs. They started talking and brainstorming what would become TaskCause today. In the summer of 2019, Dan, who has known Sang for over a decade and has worked for nonprofits throughout his entire career, joined the company. Over time, they started onboarding more people. Currently, the company has two full-time and one part-time developer and a full-time social media manager working alongside Dan, Kase, and Sang to build and scale TaskCause.

Since October 2019, they've started developing the TaskCause app, and now they're launching Thursday, January 30. With this new tool called TaskCause, the company is working to provide people a way to start Giving by Doing while making local services affordable and accessible.

For people wanting to support a nonprofit cause by helping friends and family, earn money, or find local and affordable help, download the TaskCause app from the app store today.

For people wanting to sign up their nonprofit organization to give people a new way to support their organization, please contact daniel@taskcause.com.

For accredited investors interested in investing, please contact kevin@taskcause.com.

For press inquiries, please contact maria@taskcause.com.

Related Files

TaskCause Press Kit.zip

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE TaskFriend Technologies Corp