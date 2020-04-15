TaskRabbit Launches 'Tasks for Good' Volunteer Program Globally to Help Vulnerable Individuals and Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TaskRabbit , the online and mobile task platform that makes everyday life easier for everyday people by helping them get more done, today announced its "Tasks for Good" program in 20 major cities across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Spain. The initiative connects at-risk and vulnerable individuals and organizations with easy access to volunteer Taskers who can safely provide essential services – all at no cost.

Founded on the premise of neighbors helping neighbors, TaskRabbit's mission of making everyday life easier for everyday people is now more important than ever. Since 2008, the platform has connected millions of people who need help with trusted, reliable Taskers in their communities. While COVID-19 is impacting nearly everyone around the world, many people – especially immunocompromised, elderly, disabled, and healthcare workers – are struggling with essential tasks such as picking up and delivering groceries, meals, or medication. In addition, many are experiencing financial hardships, and can't afford help with these critical tasks.

"We heard from people in our community – from existing Taskers and clients, to our own employees – that they wanted to support their neighbors during this trying time," said Stacy Brown-Philpot, CEO of TaskRabbit. "Realizing that we were in a unique position to help, our team worked quickly to build upon our existing platform to connect volunteers to those in need. We applaud these volunteer Tasker heroes, and will do whatever we can to support them as they provide critical services to vulnerable and at-risk populations."

To broaden the reach of Tasks for Good, TaskRabbit is partnering with United Way Worldwide , the world's largest privately funded nonprofit, to help ensure the most vulnerable get the support they need during this pandemic. People in need who call the public service hotline, 211 , the go-to information source in the U.S., will be directed to the Tasks for Good program to get free help with critical tasks.

"During these difficult times, it's more important than ever for all of us to do what we can to help one another – safely," said Alicia Lara, Senior Vice President of Impact at United Way Worldwide. "United Way so appreciates the partnership with TaskRabbit, and the commitment of its skilled Taskers to volunteer to help the most vulnerable among us."

The Tasks for Good program includes the new Volunteer Help task category. Anyone in good health, including existing Taskers, can sign up to become a volunteer Tasker in the Tasker app . In an effort to help protect the health and safety of the entire TaskRabbit community, all tasks must be done in a contactless or virtual manner, and in accordance with local public health guidelines. To help ensure volunteers stay safe and healthy while on the job, TaskRabbit is providing safety kits – including sanitizer spray, non-medical-grade masks, and disposable gloves – to all Taskers across North America, while supplies last.

Tasks for Good is currently available in 20 major metropolitan areas across the U.S., Canada U.K., Germany, Spain, and France, including:

Atlanta

Austin

Boston

Chicago

Dallas/Fort Worth

Denver

Los Angeles / Orange County

/ Miami

New York City

Portland

San Diego

Seattle

San Francisco Bay Area

Washington DC

Toronto

Vancouver

London

Berlin

Barcelona

Paris

