Taste of Home Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Create Groundbreaking, Interactive Daily TV Show Produced by and Starring Home Cooks from Across the Nation

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste of Home, one of the world's first crowdsourced content publications, inspired and co-authored by the largest community of home cooks, today announced a Kickstarter campaign to produce a pilot episode for a new Taste of Home TV series.

Taste of Home is the only user-submitted recipe and lifestyle brand with test kitchen experts who elect, test, taste and edit every recipe they publish—over 55,000— to ensure the audience can recreate the same amazing flavors at home, in their own kitchens. Now, the favorite magazine and website is inviting home chefs to demonstrate and share their favorite recipes on an even bigger stage.

"We have over 60 million passionate home cooks across the country who turn to Taste of Home's test-kitchen approved recipes as the ultimate inspiration for family meals, and experiences," said Sarah Farmer, Culinary Director. "We are excited to bring that to life in a new television series."

Taste of Home's TV Kickstarter campaign, which ends on September 18th, can be found here. The show will feature real home cooks, their recipes and inspiring stories, along with unique interactive competitions engaging a live studio audience.

"I eat up all of the delicious Taste of Home recipes religiously and find them all so different and easy to make at home," said Taste of Home Super Fan Courtney Stultz from Weir, Kansas. "The opportunity to share one of my own recipes on a show that I can also help develop and produce is even more exciting."

This first-ever interactive Taste of Home TV show is a natural extension of a brand that pioneered user-submitted recipe and cooking content. Taste of Home fans and home cooks will have direct input into the creation and direction of the show through social media and audience outreach.

Anyone who supports the Taste of Home TV campaign can choose from a host of Rewards including tours of the Taste of Home test kitchen and even the chance to audition to be on the show.

Taste of Home TV will be co-produced by Al Roker Entertainment, with TV vets Anson Williams and Art Rutter taking on roles as executive producers and creative directors.

About Taste of Home

Taste of Home is the leading multi-platform producer of food, home cooking and entertaining content. Taste of Home's content is available online at TasteofHome.com and via the Taste Digital Community, with more than 39 million monthly visitors,* making these sites top destinations for kitchen-tested recipes, how-to techniques, cooking videos and lively community forums. The same engaging content can be found in Taste of Home magazine, with a circulation of 2.5 million and audience of over 13 million; Simple & Delicious magazine; top-selling bookazines; newsstand specials; popular cookbooks and via digital download on iPad, mobile apps and Kindle.

About Al Roker Entertainment

Al Roker Entertainment (ARE) founded in 1994, is a leading producer of original, award-winning TV programs and digital content and have produced favorite shows on The Weather Channel, Animal Planet, Discovery, HGTV, Spike, GAC, and Aspire.tv. Led by thirteen-time Emmy award winning TV personality and trusted multi-media authority Al Roker, ARE produces all forms of content for distribution across a variety of platforms around the world, including: broadcast, cable, digital, OTT, and streaming technologies.

ARE, experts in branded entertainment recently produced the debut season of Girl Starter, a branded content reality competition show presented by Staples for TLC and Discovery Family; and the digital series BizWireTV in partnership with Business Wire. ARE has produced award-winning live streaming digital programs for social platforms including the Emmy-winning Never Settle Show, presented by FedEx Office, starring Mario Armstrong and Chef Shock, a recent cooking program airing on Twitch, starring Food Network star Justin Warner.

