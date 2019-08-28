Taste Of Maple Arrives At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The sweet and savory Maple Latte and Maple Rooibos Tea Latte are available to guests now through October 31.

Maple Latte & Ice Blended ® drink: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's signature espresso, lightly sweetened with maple sauce to create a cozy treat, perfect for cooler autumn days

Guests can also enjoy The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's classic seasonal favorites like the Pumpkin Latte and the Winter Dream Tea Latte now through the end of the holiday season.

Pumpkin Latte & Ice Blended ® drink: A fall classic made with a creamy blend of rich pumpkin flavor and a delicate combination of nutmeg and cinnamon, topped off with a sprinkle of pumpkin spiced sugar crystals to complete this sweet treat

The new menu additions include a selection of baked goods that incorporate the long-awaited flavors of fall.

Pumpkin Chocolate Muffin: A moist and lightly spiced pumpkin muffin packed with rich chocolate chips makes for a mouthwatering bite

"We are excited to offer our guests a special curated menu of fall-inspired beverages and treats filled with the rich bold flavors of the season," said Nurit Raich, senior director of product innovation, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's sweet and spicy new menu items are the perfect way to get into the fall spirit."

The new beverages and baked goods are available at participating store locations. For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,200 retail locations across the globe and can be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com .

