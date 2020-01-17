Taste of St. Croix Celebrates 20th Anniversary on April 2, 2020

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste of St. Croix is gearing up to launch its 20-year celebration on April 2, 2020. The 2020 culinary tasting event will be returning to the historic town of Christiansted, St. Croix. More than 50 local chefs, restaurants, farmers, caterers, brewers, distillers, wineries and more will line the streets offering tastes and sips to attendees. Purveyors will be showcasing the diverse and delectable cuisine and culture of St. Croix with its influences from all over the Caribbean and the world. Proceeds support many great local programs that promote the island's hospitality industry and youth education in the culinary arts year-round. Attending this year's event will help the Taste of St. Croix raise funds that support the local community, tickets are $95 per person and $150 for a VIP ticket. Learn more about the grand 20-year celebration at http://www.tasteofstcroix.com/.

Taste of St. Croix attendees enjoy food, wine, music and more. Photo by Kelly Greer Tents line the streets of the historic town of Christiansted, St. Croix for Taste of St. Coix. Photo by Kelly Greer

The Taste of St. Croix is committed to sharing the distinct culinary scene of St. Croix and the Virgin Islands. Initially, Taste of St. Croix was a way to connect St. Croix's chefs, farmers, fishermen and other purveyors in a celebration of island's culinary diversity, but the event has evolved from a one-night event to a week full of "feastivities" that raises funds, awareness and provides entertaining and educational opportunities. As a non-profit organization, they are dedicated to the cultivation and expansion of the "seeds of opportunity" for the overall growth of the Virgin Islands.

Taste of St. Croix has donated more than $400,000 to community programs and local organizations since its inception in 2001. Last year's event saw more than 200 off-island visitors, introducing St. Croix's cuisine to a world stage. Closing out last year's event, Taste of St. Croix was able to donate: $10,000 to the Lighthouse Mission, $5,000 to the Women's Coalition, $1,800 contribution to the Local Farmers' Market Coupon/Grant Program (in collaboration with the V.I. Department of Agriculture), $8,800 contribution to the Restaurants Grant Program, and smaller donations and grants of $500 or less.

Held annually, the Taste Winners' Cook-Off brings winners from Taste of St. Croix, together for a professional 'winners' cook-off, Iron Chef style. Last year's winner received an all-expense paid weekend to attend A TASTE OF 2 ISLANDS on St. Thomas. The Taste of St. Croix is known nationally and abroad as one of the finest food and wine events in the Caribbean and continues to attract thousands of guests including international winemakers, rum distillers, beer brewers, and celebrity chefs.

The 20th Anniversary of Taste of St. Croix is sponsored but the Office of the Governor, USVI Department of Tourism and other supporting sponsors. Thank you!

ABOUT TASTE OF ST. CROIX

A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, Taste of St. Croix has donated more than $350,000 to community programs and local organizations since its inception. In 2016, Taste of St. Croix gave $10,000 to The Lighthouse Mission, granted two full-time scholarships to the University of the Virgin Islands Hospitality and Tourism Management Program and established a travel fund for high school students participating in culinary competitions. In addition, Taste of St. Croix's 365 Program comprises a year-round calendar of projects to support and promote the island's hospitality industry. Projects include: Reef Responsible, St. Croix Culinary Juniors and Farm-to-Table.

