Tastea Fresh Smoothies & Teas Launches Health & Wellness Campaign; Adds Stevia-Sweetened Beverages to Menu

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a new campaign focusing on health and wellness, Tastea introduces a line of sugar-free and low-sugar beverages with addition of Stevia sweetener to its menu.

In an effort to offer customers healthier alternatives, as well as cater to special dietary needs, the zero-calorie, natural sweetener Stevia is now available at all Tastea locations starting January 9, 2020.

For no additional charge, guests may customize beverages with Stevia, making classic drinks like Thai Tea and Jasmine Milk Tea completely sugar-free. Tastea's popular Specialteas may also be customized with Stevia for a low-sugar treat.

Stevia is sweeter than regular sugar, yet boasts numerous health benefits including lowering blood pressure, reducing risk of pancreatic cancer, and regulating glucose levels. This no-sugar alternative allows customers to stick to their health goals while still being able to enjoy Tastea's signature drinks.

The first Tastea opened in 2001 in Garden Grove, CA. Their mission is to bring new and exciting beverages to their customers. Tastea has 16 locations across California, Arizona, and Texas, with more locations opening soon.

SOURCE Tastea

