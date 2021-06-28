Tastiest. Insurance. Ever. This National Insurance Awareness Day, Breyers® Offers “Cookie Coverage” With Every Tub Of Improved Cookies & Cream Frozen Dairy Dessert

Starting today, fans can sign up at cookiecoverage.com, where they'll receive both an instant 50% offer on their next tub of Breyers Cookies & Cream ($2 coupon value) and an official insurance certificate that provides protection on their tub's cookies & cream goodness. Breyers Cookie Coverage guarantees 100% satisfaction with Breyers Cookies & Cream or the next tub is on us. If not completely satisfied with the cookie to cream ratio in the updated recipe, fans can revisit cookiecoverage.com where they will get "coverage" to try another Breyers variety, for free.**

"We heard fans everywhere loud and clear – they wanted even more cookie pieces in their ice cream! Listening to our fans is one of the most important ways we develop our products, which is why our Breyers Cookies & Cream now has 20% more cookie pieces," says Russel Lilly, Vice President, Unilever Ice Cream USA. "We know fans will love the improved recipe, and there's no better way to guarantee satisfaction than with the sweetest insurance policy ever."

Behind every great insurance policy is a great insurance agent, which is why Breyers has brought on Cookie the Cow – the newest insurance spokesanimal on the block – to ensure every Breyers fan gets the "Cookie Coverage" they deserve. Drop by cookiecoverage.com & say "moo" to Cookie.

"When I first heard about Cookie the Cow, I thought, 'Sure, I'm happy to chat insurance with a fellow spokes-animal.' Then she told me about her sweet Cookie Coverage policy, and I asked, 'Can geckos apply for this too?' Cookie's lawyers are waiting to get back to me about that." – The GEICO Gecko

Fans can sign up for Cookie Coverage starting today through July 21, 2021, and file cookie claims for their coverage today through August 31, 2021.**

Available in stores nationwide, each tub of Breyers Cookies & Cream features a creamy vanilla frozen base, jam-packed with crunchy creme-filled chocolate cookie pieces. Breyers Cookies & Cream is now available in major retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99.

And for Breyers' non-dairy fans, the brand is rolling out non-dairy Breyers Cookies & Cream in July 2021. To learn more, keep an eye on the Breyers Instagram account.

For more information on Breyers and the brand's newest innovations, please visit www.Breyers.com, or follow @Breyers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For product locator, please visit www.breyers.com/us/en/where-to-buy.html.

**Open to 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Limit one (1) free product coupon and one (1) discount coupon per person/email address. Only applicable for Breyers Cookies & Cream. Must sign up for cookie coverage by 11:59 PM EST on July 21, 2021, or while supplies last. Must file cookie claim by 11:59 PM EST on August 31, 2021, or while supplies last. Visit https://www.breyers.com/us/en/official-rules.html for full Terms & Conditions.

About Breyers®

Maker of America's No. 1 Vanilla and the second largest ice cream maker in the U.S.*, Breyers® always starts with high-quality ingredients. Breyers® Pledge has made Breyers® a family favorite since 1866. Breyers® is committed to making products with 100% Grade A milk and cream, naturally sourced colors and flavors, and sustainably farmed vanilla. All Breyers® ice creams – including Breyers® Cookies & Candies, Breyers® Gelato Indulgences, and Breyers® delights – are made with milk from cows not treated with artificial growth hormones**. Today, Breyers® makes more than 60 delicious flavors and varieties, including Natural Vanilla, Mint Chocolate Chip and Natural Strawberry. Breyers® products are available in U.S. grocery stores nationwide for the suggested retail price of $3.99 - $5.99. To learn more about Breyers® sustained commitment to quality and sustainability, visit www.Breyers.com or www.instagram.com/Breyers.

*Retail POS, latest 52 weeks

** Suppliers of other ingredients such as cookies, candies & sauces may not be able to make this claim. The FDA states that no significant difference has been shown between dairy derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.

