TAT Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

Key Financial Highlights:

Revenues for Q2 2018 were $24.8 million compared with $26.6 million in Q2 2017. Revenues for the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2018 were $49.2 million compared with $53.6 million in the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2017 .

compared with in Q2 2017. Revenues for the six-month period that ended on were compared with in the six-month period that ended on . Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2018 was $(0.3) million compared with $2.4 million in Q2 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2018 was $0.05 million compared with $5.3 million in the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2017 .

compared with in Q2 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the six-month period that ended on was compared with in the six-month period that ended on . GAAP net loss was $1.4 million , or $0.16 per diluted share in Q2 2018 compared with a net income of $0.6 million , or $0.07 per diluted share in Q2 2017.

, or per diluted share in Q2 2018 compared with a net income of , or per diluted share in Q2 2017. Non-GAAP net loss of $1.2 million , or $0.14 per diluted share in Q2 2018, compared with non-GAAP net income of $0.8 million , or $0.09 per diluted share in Q2 2017.

Mr. Igal Zamir, CEO and President of TAT Technologies stated, "The first six months of 2018 were challenging. We suffered from delay in order intake. Also, as a preparation for 2018 we invested in employees and machinery which caused an increased level of expenses. Starting Q2 we initiated a plan to increase sales and streamline operations which I expect will improve the results in the second half of 2018. Our increased back-log keeps me optimistic about the future of the company. During the first six months of 2018 we won several long-term strategic contracts with expected revenue over the next few years of approximately USD60M. These contracts position us in the front line of MRO companies both to aircraft manufactures and leading airlines around the world. "

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents a Non-GAAP presentation of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP Net Income excludes changes, income or losses, as applicable, related to one or more of the following: (1) share-based compensation expenses and/or (2) certain tax impact and/or (3) acquisition related expenses and/or (4) share in results of equity investment of affiliated companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before the Company's share in results and sale of equity investment of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternatives to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor they are meant to be predictive of potential future results. Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA in pages 9 and 13 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our website:

www.tat-technologies.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands) June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,186 $ 17,514 Short-term bank deposits 470 470 Accounts receivable, net 22,596 25,744 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 2,797 2,363 Inventory, net 38,560 38,630 Total current assets 79,609 84,721 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Investment in affiliates 1,132 1,192 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 2,499 2,779 Deferred income taxes 623 937 Intangible assets, net 978 1,045 Property, plant and equipment, net 21,636 21,321 Total non-current assets 26,868 27,274 Total assets $ 106,477 $ 111,995 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable 8,423 9,348 Accrued expenses 6,439 8,331 Total current liabilities 14,862 17,679 NON CURRENT LIABILITIES: Other long-term liabilities 225 146 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement 2,932 3,235 Deferred income taxes 1,992 2,361 Total non-current liabilities 5,149 5,742 Total liabilities 20,011 23,421 EQUITY: Share capital 2,809 2,802 Additional paid-in capital 65,382 65,073 Treasury stock at cost (2,088) (2,088) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (171) 135 Retained earnings 20,534 22,652 Total shareholders' equity 86,466 88,574 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 106,477 $ 111,995

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended Six months ended Year ended June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenues: Products $ 6,160 $ 9,369 $ 12,996 $ 18,919 $ 36,053 Services 18,672 17,199 36,193 34,730 70,474 24,832 26,568 49,189 53,649 106,527 Cost of goods: Products 6,451 7,532 12,981 14,443 28,096 Services 15,784 13,993 30,439 28,606 57,987 22,235 21,525 43,420 43,049 86,083 Gross Profit 2,597 5,043 5,769 10,600 20,444 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 176 176 495 405 731 Selling and marketing 1,265 1,296 2,635 2,438 4,974 General and administrative 2,576 2,239 4,746 4,506 9,409 Other loss - - - 28 53 4,017 3,711 7,876 7,377 15,167 Operating income (loss) (1,420) 1,332 (2,107) 3,223 5,277 Financial income (expenses), net 21 (100) 19 (272) (338) Income (loss) before taxes on income (1,399) 1,232 (2,088) 2,951 4,939 Taxes on income (95) 535 (30) 1,033 2,333 Income (loss) before equity investment (1,304) 697 (2,058) 1,918 2,606 Share in results of affiliated company (70) (86) (60) (106) (210) Net income (loss) $ (1,374) $ 611 $ (2,118) $ 1,812 $ 2,396 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share Net income (loss) per share $ (0.16) $ 0.07 $ (0.24) $ 0.21 $ 0.27 Weighted average number of shares



outstanding Basic 8,862,473 8,828,444 8,855,251 8,828,444 8,848,028 Diluted 8,876,232 8,832,080 8,887,641 8,892,756 8,909,072

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands) Three months ended Six months ended Year ended June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Net income (loss) $ (1,374) $ 611 $ (2,118) $ 1,812 $ 2,396 Other comprehensive income Net unrealized losses from derivatives (288) (227) (348) (324) (686) Reclassification adjustments for gains



included in net income and inventory 128 336 42 873 894 Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,534) $ 720 $ (2,424) $ 2,361 $ 2,604

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Reported net income (loss) on GAAP basis $ (1,374) $ 611 Adjustments: Share in results of affiliated company 70 86 Share based compensation 64 58 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,240) $ 755 Non-GAAP net income per share (loss) $ (0.14) $ 0.09 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 8,862,473 8,828,444 Diluted 8,876,232 8,832,080

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In thousands, except share data) TAT Technologies Ltd. Shareholders Share capital Accumulated Number of shares issued Amount Additional paid-in capital other comprehensive income (loss) Treasury shares Retained earnings Total equity BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2015 (audited) 9,082,817 $ 2,793 $ 64,529 $ (4) $ (2,088) $ 26,194 $ 91,424 CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 (audited): Comprehensive income (loss) - - - (69) - 62 (7) Share based compensation expenses - - 105 - - - 105 Exercise of options 20,100 4 126 - - - 130 Dividend distributed - - - - - (3,000) (3,000) BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 (audited) 9,102,917 $ 2,797 $ 64,760 $ (73) $ (2,088) $ 23,256 $ 88,652 CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 (audited): Comprehensive income - - - 208 - 2,396 2,604 Share based compensation expenses - - 174 - - - 174 Exercise of options 19,584 5 139 - - - 144 Dividend distributed - - - - - (3,000) (3,000) BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 (audited) 9,122,501 $ 2,802 $ 65,073 $ 135 $ (2,088) $ 22,652 $ 88,574 CHANGES DURING THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 (unaudited): Comprehensive loss - - - (306) - (2,118) (2,424) Share based compensation expenses - - 119 - - - 119 Exercise of options 26,668 7 190 - - - 197 BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2018 (unaudited) 9,149,169 $ 2,809 $ 65,382 $ (171) $ (2,088) $ 20,534 $ 86,466

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three months ended Six months ended Year ended June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) attributable to TAT Technologies Ltd. shareholders $ (1,374) $ 611 $ (2,118) $ 1,812 $ 2,396 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,029 980 2,037 1,949 3,941 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - - - 28 54 Interest from short-term bank deposits and restricted deposits - - - - (6) Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives 174 (43) 386 (60) (490) Provision for doubtful accounts 127 19 127 38 321 Share in results of affiliated company 70 86 60 106 210 Share based compensation 64 58 119 115 174 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement (120) 68 (303) 170 241 Deferred income taxes, net (231) (342) (55) (284) 382 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable 3,334 (1,820) 3,022 (1,285) (4,493) Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid expenses (848) 324 (748) (618) 488 Decrease in inventory 2,352 1,407 88 2,672 210 Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable (3,117) 67 (1,032) (1,371) 578 Decrease in accrued expenses (2,058) (1,613) (1,892) (383) (1,505) Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities 101 (11) 79 25 (5) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (497) $ (209) $ (230) $ 2,914 $ 2,496 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investment in affiliated company - (164) - (251) (383) Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement (65) (35) (22) (71) (156) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - - 7 - - Purchase of property and equipment (735) (809) (2,185) (1,429) (3,520) Maturities of short-term deposits - 500 - 500 500 Cash flows used in investing activities $ (800) $ (508) $ (2,200) $ (1,251) $ (3,559) TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (In thousands) Three months ended Six months ended Year ended June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payment of cash dividend - (3,000) - (3,000) (3,000) Exercise of options 102 - 102 - 144 Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities $ 102 $ (3,000) $ 102 $ (3,000) $ (2,856) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,195) (3,717) (2,328) (1,337) (3,919) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 16,381 23,813 17,514 21,433 21,433 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 15,186 $ 20,096 $ 15,186 $ 20,096 $ 17,514

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Three months ended Six months ended Year ended June 30, June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 2017 Net income (loss) $ (1,374) $ 611 $ (2,118) $ 1,812 $ 2,396 Adjustments: Share in results of affiliated company 70 86 60 106 210 Taxes on income (95) 535 (30) 1,033 2,333 Financial expenses (income), net (21) 100 (19) 272 338 Depreciation and amortization 1,029 980 2,037 1,949 3,941 Share based compensation 64 58 119 115 174 Adjusted EBITDA $ (327) $ 2,370 $ 49 $ 5,287 $ 9,392

