TAT Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
Sep 15, 2020, 11:09 ET
GEDERA, Israel, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three month and six month periods ended June 30, 2020.
Key Financial Highlights:
- Revenues for Q2 2020 were $17.3 million compared with $25 million in Q2 2019. Revenues for the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2020 were $42 million compared with $46.9 million in the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2019.
- Gross profit for Q2 2020 was $1.5 million (8.6% as a percentage of revenues) compared with $3.6 million (14.4% as a percentage of revenues) in Q2 2019. Gross profit for the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2020 was $6.1 million (14.5% as a percentage of revenues) compared with $6.8 million (14.5% as a percentage of revenues) in the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2020 was 0.03 million compared with $1.7 million in Q2 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2020 was $2.5 million compared with $3.1 million in the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2019.
- Net loss was ($2.2) million, or loss of ($0.3) per diluted share in Q2 2020 compared with a net income of $0.13 million, or $0.02 per diluted share in Q2 2019. Net loss was ($1.8) million, or loss of ($0.2) per diluted share in H1 2020 compared with a net income of $0.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in H1 2019.
- During Q2 of 2020 and H1 of 2020 TAT reported losses from discontinued operation of the JT8D engine blades coating in the amount of $1.4M and $1.7M respectively.
Mr. Igal Zamir, CEO and President of TAT Technologies stated, "The commercial aviation industry suffered greatly from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. During Q2 of 2020 we suffered from a decline in our revenues compared to Q2 2019, mainly due to decline in demand in our commercial MRO business. Other operations of the Company, such as military, OEM and cargo, remain stable.
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased global economic and demand uncertainty, and has impacted TAT's businesses, operations and the aerospace sector as a whole. In response, the company has taken immediate actions to conserve cash and reduce costs. The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. TAT will continue to consider and proactively implement cost and working capital efficiencies so that TAT can respond to these uncertain market conditions."
On a positive note, during Q2 2020, TAT managed to improve its cash flow from operations (cash flow from operations were $6.3M in Q2 2020 and $7.5M in H1 2020), and also secured new credit lines from banks that may be used by the Company in the near future to finance new investments opportunities.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, discontinued operation, financial (expenses) income, net, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.
About TAT Technologies LTD
TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.
TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.
TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.
TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.
TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
(In thousands)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019 (*)
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 26,036
|
$ 15,959
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
14,486
|
20,311
|
Other current assets and prepaid expenses
|
2,715
|
2,605
|
Inventory, net
|
41,885
|
43,327
|
Assets belong to discontinued operation
|
176
|
1,839
|
Total current assets
|
85,298
|
84,041
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Restricted deposit
|
163
|
-
|
Investment in affiliates
|
841
|
956
|
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
1,259
|
1,404
|
Deferred income taxes
|
271
|
228
|
Intangible assets, net
|
355
|
777
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
21,021
|
20,605
|
Operating lease right of use assets
|
7,734
|
6,664
|
Total non-current assets
|
31,644
|
30,634
|
Total assets
|
$ 116,942
|
$ 114,675
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Accounts payable
|
8,999
|
11,823
|
Accrued expenses
|
7,308
|
7,393
|
Deferred income (government grant)
|
1,059
|
-
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
1,646
|
1,330
|
Liabilities belong to discontinued operation
|
327
|
158
|
Total current liabilities
|
19,339
|
20,704
|
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Long-term loans
|
4,834
|
-
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
-
|
62
|
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
1,610
|
1,751
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1,086
|
1,100
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
6,401
|
5,688
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
13,931
|
8,601
|
Total liabilities
|
$ 33,270
|
$ 29,305
|
EQUITY:
|
Share capital
|
2,809
|
2,809
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
65,650
|
65,573
|
Treasury stock at cost
|
(2,088)
|
(2,088)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
52
|
26
|
Retained earnings
|
17,249
|
19,050
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
83,672
|
85,370
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 116,942
|
$ 114,675
|
*Reclassified due to discontinued operation
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
Year ended
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019(*)
|
2020
|
2019(*)
|
2019(*)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Revenues:
|
Products
|
$ 6,078
|
$ 6,299
|
$ 13,335
|
$ 12,199
|
$ 25,019
|
Services
|
11,280
|
18,695
|
28,672
|
34,711
|
72,460
|
17,358
|
24,994
|
42,007
|
46,910
|
97,479
|
Cost of goods:
|
Products
|
5,980
|
5,088
|
11,773
|
10,183
|
21,557
|
Services
|
9,871
|
16,247
|
24,143
|
29,913
|
60,622
|
15,851
|
21,335
|
35,916
|
40,096
|
82,179
|
Gross Profit
|
1,507
|
3,659
|
6,091
|
6,814
|
15,300
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development, net
|
33
|
22
|
70
|
56
|
113
|
Selling and marketing
|
980
|
1,323
|
2,057
|
2,324
|
4,929
|
General and administrative
|
1,586
|
1,624
|
3,713
|
3,502
|
7,654
|
2,599
|
2,969
|
5,840
|
5,882
|
12,696
|
Operating income (loss)
|
(1,092)
|
690
|
251
|
932
|
2,604
|
Financial expenses, net
|
(234)
|
(150)
|
(74)
|
(372)
|
(422)
|
Other expenses
|
(21)
|
-
|
(21)
|
-
|
-
|
Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax
|
(1,347)
|
540
|
156
|
560
|
2,182
|
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
|
(510)
|
168
|
156
|
(5)
|
631
|
Income (loss) before equity investment
|
(837)
|
372
|
-
|
565
|
1,551
|
Share in results of affiliated companies
|
(17)
|
(55)
|
(115)
|
(74)
|
(132)
|
Net income (loss) from continued operation
|
$ (854)
|
$ 317
|
$ (115)
|
$ 491
|
$ 1,419
|
Loss from discontinued operation before
|
(13)
|
(205)
|
(331)
|
(334)
|
(655)
|
Loss on disposal of discontinued operation
|
(1,375)
|
-
|
(1,335)
|
-
|
-
|
Benefit from income taxes
|
-
|
14
|
-
|
29
|
42
|
Net loss from discontinued operation
|
$ (1,388)
|
$ (191)
|
$ (1,686)
|
(305)
|
$ (613)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (2,242)
|
$ 126
|
$ (1,801)
|
$ 186
|
$ 806
|
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share
|
Net income (loss) per share from continued
|
$ (0.1)
|
$ 0.04
|
$ (0.01)
|
$ 0.06
|
$ 0.18
|
Net loss per share from discontinued operation
|
$ (0.16)
|
$ (0.02)
|
$ (0.19)
|
$ (0.03)
|
$ (0.07)
|
Net income (loss) per share
|
$ (0.26)
|
$ 0.02
|
$ (0.2)
|
$ 0.03
|
$ 0.11
|
Weighted average number of shares
|
Basic
|
8,874,696
|
8,862,473
|
8,874,696
|
8,855,251
|
8,864,885
|
Diluted
|
8,874,696
|
8,862,473
|
8,874,696
|
8,855,251
|
8,864,885
|
*Reclassified due to discontinued operation
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(In thousands)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
Year ended
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (2,242)
|
$ 126
|
$ (1,801)
|
$ 186
|
$ 806
|
Other comprehensive income
|
Net unrealized income from derivatives
|
129
|
56
|
21
|
286
|
372
|
Reclassification adjustments for gains (losses)
|
-
|
(30)
|
5
|
(14)
|
(140)
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|
$ (2,113)
|
$ 152
|
$ (1,775)
|
$ 458
|
$ 1,038
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
TAT Technologies Ltd. Shareholders
|
Share capital
|
Accumulated
|
other
|
Number of
|
Additional paid-
|
comprehensive
|
Treasury
|
Retained
|
shares issued
|
Amount
|
in capital
|
income (loss)
|
shares
|
earnings
|
Total equity
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 (audited)
|
9,122,501
|
$ 2,802
|
$ 65,073
|
$ 135
|
$ (2,088)
|
$ 22,652
|
$ 88,574
|
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
|
Comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(341)
|
-
|
(4,408)
|
(4,749)
|
Share based compensation expenses
|
-
|
-
|
272
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
272
|
Exercise of option
|
26,668
|
7
|
190
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
197
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018 (audited)
|
9,149,169
|
$ 2,809
|
$ 65,535
|
$ (206)
|
$ (2,088)
|
$ 18,244
|
$ 84,294
|
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
|
Comprehensive loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
232
|
-
|
806
|
1038
|
Share based compensation expenses
|
-
|
-
|
38
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
38
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 (audited)
|
9,149,169
|
$ 2,809
|
$ 65,573
|
$ 26
|
$ (2,088)
|
$ 19,050
|
$ 85,370
|
CHANGES DURING THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26
|
-
|
(1,801)
|
(1,775)
|
Share based compensation income
|
-
|
-
|
77
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
77
|
BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2019 (unaudited)
|
9,149,169
|
$ 2,809
|
$ 65,650
|
$ 52
|
$ (2,088)
|
$ 17,249
|
$ 83,672
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
Year ended
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019(*)
|
2020
|
2019(*)
|
2019(*)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (2,242)
|
$ 126
|
$ (1,801)
|
$ 186
|
$ 806
|
Net income (loss) from continued operations
|
(854)
|
317
|
(115)
|
491
|
1,419
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,030
|
1,058
|
2,028
|
2,043
|
4,292
|
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives
|
(88)
|
(20)
|
21
|
(254)
|
(311)
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
1
|
-
|
206
|
-
|
38
|
Share in results of equity investment of affiliated Company
|
17
|
55
|
115
|
74
|
132
|
Share based compensation
|
37
|
(117)
|
77
|
(45)
|
38
|
Non cash finance expense
|
188
|
63
|
(49)
|
217
|
354
|
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
(13)
|
(587)
|
(141)
|
(778)
|
(897)
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
(369)
|
452
|
(57)
|
(178)
|
(450)
|
Deferred revenues (government grant)
|
1,059
|
-
|
1,059
|
-
|
-
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable
|
6,332
|
(1,622)
|
6,242
|
(3,226)
|
(2,037)
|
Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid
|
(641)
|
310
|
69
|
1,257
|
2,500
|
Decrease (increase) in inventory
|
1,653
|
407
|
1,372
|
(2,133)
|
(5,740)
|
Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable
|
(178)
|
1,192
|
(3,220)
|
2,639
|
3,349
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
|
(1,862)
|
(661)
|
(85)
|
342
|
982
|
Decrease in other long-term liabilities
|
(49)
|
(20)
|
(62)
|
(78)
|
(118)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 6,263
|
$827
|
$ 7,460
|
$ 371
|
$ 3,551
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
Investment in affiliated company
|
-
|
(10)
|
-
|
(10)
|
(10)
|
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(22)
|
-
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
(22)
|
-
|
(22)
|
-
|
-
|
Increase in long-term deposits
|
(163)
|
(163)
|
-
|
-
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(861)
|
(746)
|
(1,759)
|
(1,693)
|
(3,269)
|
Cash flows used in investing activities
|
$ (1,046)
|
$ (756)
|
$ (1,944)
|
$ (1,725)
|
$ (3,279)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Proceeds from long-term loans received
|
4,834
|
-
|
4,834
|
-
|
-
|
Cash flows provided by financing activities
|
$ 4,834
|
$ -
|
$ 4,834
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
Cash flows from discontinued operations:
|
Net loss from discontinued operation
|
$ (1,388)
|
$ (191)
|
$ (1,686)
|
(305)
|
$ (613)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
998
|
190
|
1,413
|
33
|
484
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
-
|
(34)
|
(34)
|
(134)
|
Net cash used in discontinued operations
|
$ (390)
|
$ (35)
|
$ (273)
|
(306)
|
$ (263)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
9,661
|
36
|
10,077
|
(1,660)
|
9
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
16,375
|
14,254
|
15,959
|
15,950
|
15,950
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 26,036
|
$ 14,290
|
$ 26,036
|
$ 14,290
|
$ 15,959
|
*Reclassified due to discontinued operation
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
(In thousands)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
Year ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019(*)
|
2020
|
2019(*)
|
2019(*)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (2,242)
|
$ 126
|
$ (1,801)
|
$ 186
|
$ 806
|
Adjustments:
|
Share in results of equity investment of
|
17
|
55
|
115
|
74
|
132
|
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
|
(510)
|
168
|
156
|
(5)
|
631
|
Financial expenses, net
|
234
|
150
|
74
|
372
|
422
|
Other expenses
|
21
|
-
|
21
|
-
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,089
|
1,120
|
2,124
|
2,139
|
4,394
|
Net loss from discontinued operations
|
1,388
|
191
|
1,686
|
305
|
613
|
Share based compensation
|
37
|
(117)
|
77
|
(45)
|
38
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 34
|
$ 1,693
|
$ 2,452
|
$ 3,026
|
$ 7,036
|
*Reclassified due to discontinued operation
