TAT Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

GEDERA, Israel, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three month and six month periods ended June 30, 2020.

Key Financial Highlights:

Revenues for Q2 2020 were $17.3 million compared with $25 million in Q2 2019. Revenues for the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2020 were $42 million compared with $46.9 million in the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2019 .

Gross profit for Q2 2020 was $1.5 million (8.6% as a percentage of revenues) compared with $3.6 million (14.4% as a percentage of revenues) in Q2 2019. Gross profit for the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2020 was $6.1 million (14.5% as a percentage of revenues) compared with $6.8 million (14.5% as a percentage of revenues) in the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2020 was 0.03 million compared with $1.7 million in Q2 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2020 was $2.5 million compared with $3.1 million in the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2019.

Net loss was ($2.2) million, or loss of ($0.3) per diluted share in Q2 2020 compared with a net income of $0.13 million, or $0.02 per diluted share in Q2 2019. Net loss was ($1.8) million, or loss of ($0.2) per diluted share in H1 2020 compared with a net income of $0.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in H1 2019.

, or loss of per diluted share in Q2 2020 compared with a net income of , or per diluted share in Q2 2019. Net loss was , or loss of per diluted share in H1 2020 compared with a net income of , or per diluted share in H1 2019. During Q2 of 2020 and H1 of 2020 TAT reported losses from discontinued operation of the JT8D engine blades coating in the amount of $1.4M and $1.7M respectively.

Mr. Igal Zamir, CEO and President of TAT Technologies stated, "The commercial aviation industry suffered greatly from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. During Q2 of 2020 we suffered from a decline in our revenues compared to Q2 2019, mainly due to decline in demand in our commercial MRO business. Other operations of the Company, such as military, OEM and cargo, remain stable.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased global economic and demand uncertainty, and has impacted TAT's businesses, operations and the aerospace sector as a whole. In response, the company has taken immediate actions to conserve cash and reduce costs. The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. TAT will continue to consider and proactively implement cost and working capital efficiencies so that TAT can respond to these uncertain market conditions."

On a positive note, during Q2 2020, TAT managed to improve its cash flow from operations (cash flow from operations were $6.3M in Q2 2020 and $7.5M in H1 2020), and also secured new credit lines from banks that may be used by the Company in the near future to finance new investments opportunities.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, discontinued operation, financial (expenses) income, net, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site:

www.tat-technologies.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands)



June 30,

December 31, 2020

2019 (*)

(unaudited)

(audited) ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,036

$ 15,959 Accounts receivable, net 14,486

20,311 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 2,715

2,605 Inventory, net 41,885

43,327 Assets belong to discontinued operation 176

1,839







Total current assets 85,298

84,041







NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Restricted deposit 163

- Investment in affiliates 841

956 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 1,259

1,404 Deferred income taxes 271

228 Intangible assets, net 355

777 Property, plant and equipment, net 21,021

20,605 Operating lease right of use assets 7,734

6,664







Total non-current assets 31,644

30,634 Total assets $ 116,942

$ 114,675







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable 8,999

11,823 Accrued expenses 7,308

7,393 Deferred income (government grant) 1,059

- Operating lease liabilities 1,646

1,330 Liabilities belong to discontinued operation 327

158







Total current liabilities 19,339

20,704







NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Long-term loans 4,834

- Other long-term liabilities -

62 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement 1,610

1,751 Deferred income taxes 1,086

1,100 Operating lease liabilities 6,401

5,688







Total non-current liabilities 13,931

8,601







Total liabilities $ 33,270

$ 29,305







EQUITY:





Share capital 2,809

2,809 Additional paid-in capital 65,650

65,573 Treasury stock at cost (2,088)

(2,088) Accumulated other comprehensive income 52

26 Retained earnings 17,249

19,050 Total shareholders' equity 83,672

85,370







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 116,942

$ 114,675







*Reclassified due to discontinued operation







TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

Six months ended

Year ended

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019(*)

2020

2019(*)

2019(*)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



















Revenues:

















Products $ 6,078

$ 6,299

$ 13,335

$ 12,199

$ 25,019 Services 11,280

18,695

28,672

34,711

72,460

17,358

24,994

42,007

46,910

97,479



















Cost of goods:

















Products 5,980

5,088

11,773

10,183

21,557 Services 9,871

16,247

24,143

29,913

60,622

15,851

21,335

35,916

40,096

82,179 Gross Profit 1,507

3,659

6,091

6,814

15,300



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 33

22

70

56

113 Selling and marketing 980

1,323

2,057

2,324

4,929 General and administrative 1,586

1,624

3,713

3,502

7,654

2,599

2,969

5,840

5,882

12,696 Operating income (loss) (1,092)

690

251

932

2,604



















Financial expenses, net (234)

(150)

(74)

(372)

(422) Other expenses (21)

-

(21)

-

-



















Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax

benefit) (1,347)

540

156

560

2,182



















Taxes on income (tax benefit) (510)

168

156

(5)

631



















Income (loss) before equity investment (837)

372

-

565

1,551



















Share in results of affiliated companies (17)

(55)

(115)

(74)

(132)



















Net income (loss) from continued operation $ (854)

$ 317

$ (115)

$ 491

$ 1,419



















Loss from discontinued operation before

income taxes (13)

(205)

(331)

(334)

(655) Loss on disposal of discontinued operation

before income taxes (1,375)

-

(1,335)

-

- Benefit from income taxes -

14

-

29

42 Net loss from discontinued operation $ (1,388)

$ (191)

$ (1,686)

(305)

$ (613)



















Net income (loss) $ (2,242)

$ 126

$ (1,801)

$ 186

$ 806



















Basic and diluted income (loss) per share





































Net income (loss) per share from continued

operation $ (0.1)

$ 0.04

$ (0.01)

$ 0.06

$ 0.18 Net loss per share from discontinued operation $ (0.16)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.07) Net income (loss) per share $ (0.26)

$ 0.02

$ (0.2)

$ 0.03

$ 0.11



















Weighted average number of shares

outstanding

















Basic 8,874,696

8,862,473

8,874,696

8,855,251

8,864,885 Diluted 8,874,696

8,862,473

8,874,696

8,855,251

8,864,885



















*Reclassified due to discontinued operation

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands)







Three months ended

Six months ended

Year ended



June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)























Net income (loss) $ (2,242)

$ 126

$ (1,801)

$ 186

$ 806

Other comprehensive income



















Net unrealized income from derivatives 129

56

21

286

372

Reclassification adjustments for gains (losses)

included in net income and inventory -

(30)

5

(14)

(140)

Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ (2,113)

$ 152

$ (1,775)

$ 458

$ 1,038

























TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)





















TAT Technologies Ltd. Shareholders





































Share capital





Accumulated





























other

















Number of





Additional paid-

comprehensive

Treasury

Retained









shares issued

Amount

in capital

income (loss)

shares

earnings

Total equity

































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 (audited)

9,122,501

$ 2,802

$ 65,073

$ 135

$ (2,088)

$ 22,652

$ 88,574

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2018 (audited):





























Comprehensive income

-

-

-

(341)

-

(4,408)

(4,749)

Share based compensation expenses

-

-

272

-

-

-

272

Exercise of option

26,668

7

190

-

-

-

197

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018 (audited)

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,535

$ (206)

$ (2,088)

$ 18,244

$ 84,294

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2019 (audited):





























Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

232

-

806

1038

Share based compensation expenses

-

-

38

-

-

-

38

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 (audited)

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,573

$ 26

$ (2,088)

$ 19,050

$ 85,370

CHANGES DURING THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2020 (unaudited):





























Comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

26

-

(1,801)

(1,775)

Share based compensation income

-

-

77

-

-

-

77

BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2019 (unaudited)

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,650

$ 52

$ (2,088)

$ 17,249

$ 83,672



TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)





Three months ended

Six months ended

Year ended



June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019(*)

2020 2019(*)

2019(*)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Audited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net income (loss)

$ (2,242)

$ 126

$ (1,801) $ 186

$ 806 Net income (loss) from continued operations

(854)

317

(115) 491

1,419 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization

1,030

1,058

2,028 2,043

4,292 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives

(88)

(20)

21 (254)

(311) Provision for doubtful accounts

1

-

206 -

38 Share in results of equity investment of affiliated Company

17

55

115 74

132 Share based compensation

37

(117)

77 (45)

38 Non cash finance expense

188

63

(49) 217

354 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

(13)

(587)

(141) (778)

(897) Deferred income taxes, net

(369)

452

(57) (178)

(450) Deferred revenues (government grant)

1,059

-

1,059 -

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable

6,332

(1,622)

6,242 (3,226)

(2,037) Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid

expenses

(641)

310

69 1,257

2,500 Decrease (increase) in inventory

1,653

407

1,372 (2,133)

(5,740) Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable

(178)

1,192

(3,220) 2,639

3,349 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

(1,862)

(661)

(85) 342

982 Decrease in other long-term liabilities

(49)

(20)

(62) (78)

(118) Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 6,263

$827

$ 7,460 $ 371

$ 3,551 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Investment in affiliated company

-

(10)

- (10)

(10) Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

-

-

- (22)

- Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

(22)

-

(22) -

- Increase in long-term deposits

(163)





(163) -

- Purchase of property and equipment

(861)

(746)

(1,759) (1,693)

(3,269) Cash flows used in investing activities

$ (1,046)

$ (756)

$ (1,944) $ (1,725)

$ (3,279) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Proceeds from long-term loans received

4,834

-

4,834 -

- Cash flows provided by financing activities

$ 4,834

$ -

$ 4,834 $ -

$ -







































Cash flows from discontinued operations:

















Net loss from discontinued operation

$ (1,388)

$ (191)

$ (1,686) (305)

$ (613) Net cash provided by operating activities

998

190

1,413 33

484 Net cash used in investing activities

-

(34)



(34)

(134) Net cash used in discontinued operations

$ (390)

$ (35)

$ (273) (306)

$ (263)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

9,661

36

10,077 (1,660)

9 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

16,375

14,254

15,959 15,950

15,950 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 26,036

$ 14,290

$ 26,036 $ 14,290

$ 15,959

*Reclassified due to discontinued operation

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)



Three months ended Six months ended Year ended

June 30, June 30, December 31,

2020

2019(*) 2020 2019(*) 2019(*)



























Net income (loss) $ (2,242)

$ 126 $ (1,801) $ 186 $ 806 Adjustments:











Share in results of equity investment of

affiliated companies 17

55 115 74 132 Taxes on income (tax benefit) (510)

168 156 (5) 631 Financial expenses, net 234

150 74 372 422 Other expenses 21

- 21 - - Depreciation and amortization 1,089

1,120 2,124 2,139 4,394 Net loss from discontinued operations 1,388

191 1,686 305 613 Share based compensation 37

(117) 77 (45) 38 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34

$ 1,693 $ 2,452 $ 3,026 $ 7,036

*Reclassified due to discontinued operation

