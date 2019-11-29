TAT Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

GEDERA, Israel, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three month and nine months periods ended September 30, 2019.

Key Financial Highlights:

Revenues for Q3 2019 increased by 13% to $26.1 million compared with $23.2 million in Q3 2018. Revenues for the nine-months period that ended on September 30, 2019 increased by 4% to $75.4 million compared with $72.4 million in the nine-months period that ended on September 30, 2018 .

Gross profit for Q3 2019 increased by 40% to $4.2 million (16.3% of revenues) compared with $3.0 million (13.1% of revenues) in Q3 2018. Gross profit for the nine-months period that ended on September 30, 2019 increased by 27% to $11.2 million (14.8% of revenues) compared with $8.8 million (12.2% of revenues) in the nine-months period that ended on September 30, 2018 .

EBITDA for Q3 2019 increased by 100% to $2.0 million compared with $1.0 million in Q3 2018. EBITDA for the nine-months period that ended on September 30, 2019 increased by 380% to $4.8 million compared with $1.0 million in the nine-months period that ended on September 30, 2018 .

GAAP net income was $0.16 million , or $0.02 per diluted share in Q3 2019 compared with a net loss of $0.5 million , or ($0.06) per diluted share in Q3 2018. GAAP net income was $0.34 million , or $0.04 per diluted share in the nine-months period that ended on September 30, 2019 compared with a net loss of $2.7 million , or ($0.30) per diluted share in the nine-months period that ended on September 30, 2018 .

Mr. Igal Zamir, CEO and President of TAT Technologies stated, "We are pleased with the results of the recent nine months. Revenues continue to grow both on the MRO and OEM segments. TAT continues its improvements in all operational aspects and profitability."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents a Non-GAAP presentation of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP Net Income excludes changes, income or losses, as applicable, related to one or more of the following: (1) share-based compensation expenses and/or (2) certain tax impact and/or (3) acquisition related expenses and/or (4) share in results of equity investment of affiliated companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before the Company's share in results and sale of equity investment of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternatives to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor they are meant to be predictive of potential future results. Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA in pages 9 and 12 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site: www.tat-technologies.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.



TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands)



September 30,

December 31, 2019

2018

(unaudited)

(audited) ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,815

$ 15,950 Accounts receivable, net 20,515

19,277 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 3,404

3,627 Inventory, net 41,686

38,605







Total current assets 82,420

77,459







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Investment in affiliates 949

1,078 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 1,372

2,253 Deferred income taxes 230

162 Intangible assets, net 810

911 Property, plant and equipment, net 21,213

21,424 Operating lease right of use assets 6,779

-







Total non-current assets 31,353

25,828 Total assets $ 113,773

$ 103,287







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable $ 10,779

$ 8,270 Accrued expenses 7,946

6,411 Operating lease liabilities 1,331

-







Total current liabilities 20,056

14,681







NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Other long-term liabilities 82

180 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement 1,736

2,648 Deferred income taxes 1,259

1,484 Operating lease liabilities 5,772

-







Total non-current liabilities 8,849

4,312 Total liabilities 28,905

18,993







EQUITY:





Share capital 2,809

2,809 Additional paid-in capital 65,526

65,535 Treasury stock at cost (2,088)

(2,088) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 34

(206) Retained earnings 18,587

18,244 Total shareholders' equity 84,868

84,294







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 113,773

$ 103,287









TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data)











Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



















Revenues:

















Products $ 5,725

$ 5,543

$ 17,924

$ 18,539

$ 23,151 Services 20,351

17,642

57,454

53,835

70,027

26,076

23,185

75,378

72,374

93,178



















Cost of goods:

















Products 4,853

5,752

15,037

18,733

23,807 Services 16,983

14,399

49,166

44,838

60,980

21,836

20,151

64,203

63,571

84,787 Gross Profit 4,240

3,034

11,175

8,803

8,391



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 46

(35)

95

460

553 Selling and marketing 1,329

1,171

3,803

3,806

4,913 General and administrative 2,031

1,987

5,833

6,733

8,559 Other loss -

(1)

-

(1)

(4)

3,406

3,122

9,731

10,998

14,021 Operating income (loss) 834

(88)

1,444

(2,195)

(5,630)



















Financial expenses, net (159)

(58)

(543)

(39)

(102)



















Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax

benefit) 675

(146)

901

(2,234)

(5,732)



















Taxes on income (tax benefit) 453

356

419

326

(1,464)



















Income (loss) before equity investment 222

(502)

482

(2,560)

(4,268)



















Share in results of affiliated companies (65)

(42)

(139)

(102)

(140)



















Net income (loss) $ 157

$ (544)

$ 343

$ (2,662)

$ (4,408)



















Basic and diluted income (loss) per share





































Net income (loss) per share $ 0.02

$ (0.06)

$ 0.04

$ (0.30)

$ (0.5)



















Weighted average number of shares

outstanding

















Basic 8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696

8,861,567

8,864,885 Diluted 8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696

8,861,567

8,864,885





















TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended



September 30,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

2018



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)























Net income (loss) $ 157

$ (544)

$ 343

$ (2,662)

$ (4,408)

Other comprehensive income



















Net unrealized income (losses) from

derivatives 72

16

358

(332)

(672)

Reclassification adjustments for gains (losses)

included in net income and inventory (104)

123

(118)

165

331

Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ 125

$ (405)

$ 583

$ (2,829)

$ (4,749)



TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)









TAT Technologies Ltd. Shareholders









































Share capital





Accumulated

























other

















Number of





Additional paid-

comprehensive

Treasury

Retained









shares issued

Amount

in capital

income (loss)

shares

earnings

Total equity

































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 (audited)

9,102,917

$ 2,797

$ 64,760

$ (73)

$ (2,088)

$ 23,256

$ 88,652

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2017 (audited):





























Comprehensive income

-

-

-

208

-

2,396

2,604

Share based compensation expenses

-

-

174

-

-

-

174

Exercise of option

19,584

5

139

-

-

-

144

Dividend distributed

-

-

-

-

-

(3,000)

(3,000)

































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 (audited)

9,122,501

$ 2,802

$ 65,073

$ 135

$ (2,088)

$ 22,652

$ 88,574

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2018 (audited):





























Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(341)

-

(4,408)

(4,749)

Share based compensation expenses

-

-

272

-

-

-

272

Exercise of options

26,668

7

190

-

-

-

197

































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018 (audited)

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,535

$ (206)

$ (2,088)

$ 8,244

$ 84,294









































TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY



(In thousands, except share data)







TAT Technologies Ltd. Shareholders





































Share capital























Number of shares issued

Amount

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Treasury shares

Retained earnings

Total equity





























BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018 (audited)

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,535

$ (206)

$ (2,088)

$ 8,244

$ 84,294 CHANGES DURING THE NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (unaudited):



























Comprehensive income

-

-

-

240

-

343

583 Share based compensation income

-

-

(9)

-

-

-

(9) BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (unaudited)

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,526

$ 34

$ (2,088)

$ 18,587

$ 84,868































































Share capital























Number of shares issued

Amount

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Treasury shares

Retained earnings

Total equity





























BALANCE AT JULY 1, 2019 (unaudited)

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,490

$ 66

$ (2,088)

$ 18,430

$ 84,707 CHANGES DURING THE THREE MONTHS

ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (unaudited):



























Comprehensive income

-

-

-

(32)

-

157

125 Share based compensation income

-

-

36

-

-

-

36 BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (unaudited)

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,526

$ 34

$ (2,088)

$ 18,587

$ 84,868





































TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)





Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended



September 30,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019 2018

2018



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Audited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net income (loss)

$ 157

$ (544)

$ 343 $ (2,662)

$ (4,408) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization

1,097

1,048

3,245 422

4,185 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives

(38)

35

(293) (347)

382 Provision for doubtful accounts

-

(474)

- 102

(347) Share in results of equity investment of affiliated Company

65

42

139 165

140 Share based compensation

36

46

(9) 422

272 Non cash finance expense

107

-

324 -

- Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

(134)

16

(912) (287)

(587) Deferred income taxes, net

(115)

181

(293) 126

(102) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable

1,965

2,015

(1,238) 5,036

6,814 Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid

expenses

487

172

1,743 (576)

(1,575) Decrease(increase) in inventory

(1,043)

(569)

(3,165) (481)

161 Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable

56

1,042

2,590 10

(969) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

1,193

151

1,535 (1,741)

(1,920) Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities

(20)

(25)

(98) 54

34 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 3,813

$ 3,136

$ 3,911 $ 2,906

$ 2,080 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Investment in affiliated company

-

-

(10) -

(26) Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

-

-

(22) (22)

(22) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-

-

- 7

7 Purchase of property and equipment

(1,287)

(1,177)

(3,014) (3,362)

(4,270) Maturities of short-term deposits









- -

470 Cash flows used in investing activities

$ (1,287)

$ (1,177)

$ (3,046) $ (3,377)

$ (3,841) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Exercise of options

-

95

- 197

197 Cash flows provided by financing activities

$ -

$ 95

$ - $ 197

$ 197



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,525

2,054

865 (274)

(1,564) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

14,290

15,186

15,950 17,514

17,514 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 16,815

$ 17,240

$ 16,815 $ 17,240

$ 15,950

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands)



Three months ended Nine months ended Year ended

September 30, September 30, December 31,

2019

2018 2019 2018 2018



























Net income (loss) $ 157

$ (544) $ 343 $ (2,662) $ (4,408) Adjustments:











Share in results of equity investment

of affiliated companies 65

42 139 102 140 Taxes on income (tax benefit) 453

356 419 326 (1,464) Financial expenses, net 159

58 543 39 102 Depreciation and amortization 1,145

1,048 3,341 3,085 4,185 Share based compensation 36

46 (9) 165 272 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,015

$ 1,006 $ 4,776 $ 1,055 $ (1,173)















Note to the financial statements

In February 2016, the FASB issued ASU No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), which requires lessees to recognize leases on-balance sheet and disclose key information about leasing arrangements. The new standard establishes a right-of-use (ROU) model that requires a lessee to recognize a ROU assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet. Leases will be classified as finance or operating, with classification affecting the pattern and classification of expense recognition in the statement of operations. The Company adopted the new standard on January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective transition method and did not restate comparative periods. The new standard provides a number of optional practical expedients in transition. The Company recognizes the lease expenses in the consolidated statements of Operations on a straight-line basis over the lease period.

Additionally, the Company did not separate lease and non-lease components for all of its leases. The Company elected the short-term lease recognition exemption for all leases that qualify. This means, for those leases that qualify, the Company will not recognize ROU assets or lease liabilities, and this includes not recognizing ROU assets or lease liabilities for existing short-term leases of those assets in transition. Instead, the Company will continue to recognize the lease payments for those leases in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the lease term.

The most significant effects of adoption relate to (1) the recognition of new ROU assets and lease liabilities on its balance sheet for real estate operating leases; and (2) recording of Non-cash finance expenses on its statement of income.

The adoption of the standard resulted in recognition of $7.3 million of lease assets and lease liabilities as of January 1, 2019 on the Company's consolidated balance sheets. During the three months period ended September 30, 2019 and during the nine months period ended September 30, 2019 the Company recorded non-cash finance expenses in the amount of $0.11 million and $0.32 million, respectively.

SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd