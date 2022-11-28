Tata Communications and Intertec Systems expand partnership, set up Cyber Security Operations Centre in UAE

DUBAI, UAE, and SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications International Pte Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Communications Ltd., a global digital ecosystem enabler has extended its partnership with Intertec Systems, a leading system integrator in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to offer managed services in the region. As part of the partnership, Tata Communications brings its Cyber Security Operations Centre (SOC) and managed security services to bolster the cyber defence of enterprises in the region.

The SOC provides managed security services bundled with cyber-threat intelligence to secure the enterprises' mission-critical information, offering world-class insights to help safeguard and protect their business. The services allow enterprises to focus more on their core business and utilise their key resources for critical projects vital for their growth. The partnership will bring innovative Security solutions, Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC), Cloud, and the Internet of Things (IoT) coupled with Intertec Systems service support and know-how of the enterprise market in the region.

Intertec Systems' state-of-the-art facility responds to customers' demand for an affordable, in-country, and technically advanced SOC built by Tata Communications that improves security incident detection and mitigates the significant consequences of cyberattacks, such as financial losses and damage to reputation. As part of the managed SOC services, Tata Communications provides real-time analytics with advanced intelligence, leveraging automation and information enrichment; monitored 24x7.

This is based on Tata Communications dynamic cybersecurity solution, allowing people and processes to be integrated seamlessly and comprehensively into the security foundation. Tata Communications has certified professionals to counter growing risks and ramifications of cyber security breaches regardless of source, time of day, or attack type.

"The increasing pace of technology adoption in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including remote work tools and migration to the cloud, has made many enterprises operate more efficiently and open new business avenues. The downside is it has also made enterprises more vulnerable to cyberattacks," said Naresh Kothari, MD, and President, of Intertec Systems. "Strong partnerships aid us to advance digitalisation in the GCC. By creating an integrated offering with Tata Communications, we are adding value for our customers by bringing local and global expertise. Together, we have the capability to address various cyber security risks."

"We are glad to expand our partnership with Intertec Systems to enable enterprises in the UAE to lead in a digital-first world," said Vaneet Mehta, Region Head, Middle East, Central Asia & Africa, Tata Communications. "Our combined forces bring global expertise with local experience to help customers digitally transform with agility and flexibility. The next-gen, in-country SOC coupled with our managed SOC services empowers customers to take a proactive and predictive approach to safeguard their digital operations from cloud to edge to end points."

Tata Communications is declared as a Leader in Cyber Resiliency Services by leading global analyst firm NelsonHall in its 2022 NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) Report. The Company is recognised as a Leader in Cyber Resiliency Services due to its end-to-end cyber capabilities, supported by an extensive network services portfolio; plus, its investments in the open extended detection and response (XDR) and in security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) platform for faster threat detection and automated threat response.

About Intertec Systems

Established in 1991, Intertec Systems is a regional IT services specialist in Digital, Business Applications, Managed Services, Cloud, Security, and Infrastructure. We serve Governments, BFSI, Healthcare, and Enterprises across Middle East & India with the capability to execute $10M+ engagements. With local offices in 5 countries, we are supported by our ecosystem of 50+ technology alliances, Delivery capabilities, and Network Operations and Software Delivery Centers. Learn more: www.intertecsystems.com

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM; BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

