Tata Elxsi has unveiled TEngage, a digital health platform designed for omnichannel care at the HIMSS 2022 Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida

BANGALORE, India and ORLANDO, Fla., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, the design digital leader, has launched TEngage, the first-ever truly digital health platform designed for omnichannel care at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition being held in Orlando, Florida from 14–18 March 2022. Tata Elxsi's TEngage allows hospitals and healthcare providers to offer a unified patient experience across all channels and delivers healthcare anytime, anywhere.

In contrast to the digital health solutions in the market, TEngage is cloud-based, fully customizable and allows hospitals to implement modules with just the required features, and keeping the deployment and operational cost in check. The HIPAA compliant platform supports a variety of third-party tools and can be seamlessly integrated with the organization's existing IT infrastructure.

"TEngage enables providers to deliver omnichannel patient engagement with a seamless, continuous customer experience across any device or location a customer wishes to engage in, a personalized brand experience, and the ability to get any service at any time, in every variety and permutation," said Muthusamy Selvaraj, VP, Innovation & Emerging Business at Tata Elxsi.

The ongoing pandemic has put limitations to physical consultation globally. However, as healthcare becomes increasingly consumer-centric, offering virtual patient care is no longer a differentiator for healthcare providers. Organizations are exploring simple and intuitive solutions that can assist in designing, scaling, and managing personalized healthcare programs. Tata Elxsi's vendor-agnostic, fully interoperable, and horizontally integrated cloud-based platform offers a unified path across the patient experience and care continuum and helps deliver healthcare anytime, anywhere.

