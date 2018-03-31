Tata Motors Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2018

MUMBAI, India, August 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tata Motors Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: TTM) (BSE: 500570) (BSE: 570001) (NSE: TATAMOTORS) (NSE: TATAMTRDVR) announces that it has on July 31, 2018 filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which includes the Company's audited financial statements prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.

The annual report on Form 20-F is available on the website of the Company at http://www.tatamotors.com/investor/sec-filing/ and can also be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Upon request, shareholders will receive a hard copy of the annual report on Form 20-F, free of charge.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS), a USD 45 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. Part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 76 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state-of-the-art design and R&D centers located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

