Tate & Lyle Names Nielsen As U.S. Analytic Provider

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced today that Tate & Lyle PLC ('Tate & Lyle'), a global leader in food and beverage ingredient manufacturing, has named Nielsen as its analytics provider for the U.S. market. With this announcement, Tate & Lyle will benefit from Nielsen's rich retail measurement data, providing a clear and total store view into its core business categories. Through Nielsen's strategic alliance with Label Insight , Tate & Lyle will now have the ability to analyze sales data at an ingredient level, bringing an invaluable and new level of information into the day to day conduct of their business. Additionally, Nielsen will enable a deeper understanding of trend drivers and opportunities within the Health & Wellness sector, to further support Tate & Lyle's strategic focus.

"In choosing an analytic partner, it was important to us that we look beyond just the data," said Beth Nieman Hacker, Director of Market Research at Tate & Lyle. "We were looking to align with a leader on the business-driving topics that matter most to us, like Health & Wellness. The visibility that Nielsen is able to bring to the table with regard to ingredient tracking is invaluable."

For 150 years Tate & Lyle has been leading the way in developing ingredients for diverse industries that help companies respond to changing consumer needs and retain their competitive edge, locally and globally.

"We are honored to have Tate & Lyle select Nielsen as their partner and are excited to support their growth efforts," said Susan Dunn, President of Nielsen's US Practices and Commercial Strategy. "We continue to expand our capabilities in capturing trends in the ingredient arena. Providing this visibility for the industry helps advance companies by better positioning them to meet the increasing consumer demand for transparency."

ABOUT TATE & LYLE

Tate & Lyle is a global provider of solutions and ingredients for food, beverage and industrial markets. Tate & Lyle operates through two global divisions, Food & Beverage Solutions and Primary Products, supported by the Innovation and Commercial Development and Global Operations teams. Food & Beverage Solutions is focused on growth by building leading positions globally in the categories of beverages, dairy, and soups, sauces and dressings. Primary Products is focused on delivering steady earnings and generating cash.

Food & Beverage Solutions consists of: Texturants, including speciality starches; Sweeteners, including low- and no-calorie sweeteners; and a Health and Wellness portfolio comprising mainly speciality fibres; and Stabilisers and Functional Systems, which are bespoke ingredient blends that ensure foods retain their structure.

Primary Products consists of high-volume sweeteners, industrial starches and fermentation products (primarily acidulants). It also sells co-products from the corn milling process as animal nutrition.

Tate & Lyle is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TATE.L. American Depositary Receipts trade under TATYY. In the year to 31 March 2018, Tate & Lyle sales totalled £2.7 billion. For more information, please visit http://www.tateandlyle.com

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

