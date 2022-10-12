Tate Troelstrup Named President & CEO of Family-owned Purity Distillery

ELLINGE CASTLE, Sweden, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purity (www.puritydistillery.com), the family-owned Swedish distillery that challenges the traditional vodka norm by distilling the heart of their vodka slowly up to 51 times to maximize the copper contact, which creates an unparalleled flavorful and ultra-smooth vodka and gin, announced today that they have named Tate Troelstrup as President and CEO.

Tate Troelstrup, new President & CEO of family-owned Purity Distillery. The Tonnesson family, proud owners of Purity Distillery.

An industry veteran of 17 years, Troelstrup most recently served as Chief of Sales for WhistlePig Whiskey, where he built one of the most diverse and dynamic sales teams in the industry. During previous stints with Deep Eddy Vodka and Heaven Hill Brands, he gained key experience in finance, operations, and consumer engagement while championing development of future leaders.

At Purity, Tate's focus will be to develop Purity to be a 100,000+ case brand, as well as expanding the handcrafted Gin line that includes Old Tom; London Dry; and Navy Strength expressions all made using the Purity Vodka as the base spirit, resulting in a smooth and rich tasting gin that was named the World´s Best Gin by ISC.

Master Blender and Global CEO Mathias Tonnesson said "We want to be the number one choice for all spirit connoisseurs by offering spirits with unparalleled smoothness and rich flavor. To do this I need the best players on the team. Tate is a real superstar, and he definitely has the skills to lead the team to success. He shares the family's vision and has the entrepreneurial spirit to build the Purity organization for the future."

Mathias continues, "We are not a brand invented on 5th avenue. We are distilled in a new modern way. All organic, with a focus on sustainability, and the heart slowly copper distilled up to 51 times with maximized copper contact to create unparallel purity, flavor, and smoothness."

Troelstrup noted "I've had the good fortune to work on the leadership team for several of the most exciting brand builds of the last decade, and the 3 hallmarks of success are always: Incredible Product; Legendary Place; and Inspirational People. The Tönnesson Family produce the worlds most awarded Organic Vodkas and Gins, all distilled in historic Ellinge Castle in Southern Sweden – I'm honored to join the team and lead the charge for the next phase of growth in the U.S."

At Ellinge Castle, in southern Sweden our master distiller Stefan Magnusson copper distill organic winter wheat and malted barley in a handmade copper still designed by copper magician Leif Nerhammars. Stefan do it slowly, slowly maximizing the copper contact, which results in a spirit so smooth that no filtration is necessary, leaving all the natural flavors and character in the vodka. Then he does it again and again – the heart is distilled up to 51 times – to take the flavor, quality and, most importantly, the smoothness to another level. It's a superlative number of copper distillations that makes it the smoothest vodka and consequently the richest tasting gin.

Purity Distillery produces the worlds most awarded organic Vodkas & Gins, earning 95 points from Wine Enthusiast Magazine for their Connoisseur 51 Reserve Organic Vodka, which is the highest rated unflavored vodka in the US the last 5 years. Other accolades include Best Vodka in the World - Connoisseur 51 Reserve Organic Vodka, (IWSC); Gin of the Year - Purity Navy Strength Organic Gin (ISC); and International Vodka Producer of the Year (IWSC) plus over 200 gold medals in blind tasting competitions.

Experts call it the best, you will call it deliciously smooth.

