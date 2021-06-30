Tati Gabrielle Sparkled in De Beers Jewellers & Jaime King Shined in De Beers Forevermark Diamonds at the 2021 Sustainable Style Awards

"We are thrilled to have partnered with De Beers Forevermark and De Beers Jewellers, two jewelry houses who are on the same journey as Maison de Mode, to make a long-lasting positive impact on our planet and people, for this year's Sustainable Style Awards," said Hassan Pierre, Co-Founder of Maison de Mode.

Tati Gabrielle paired a chic geometric patchwork suit by Thom Browne with exquisitely hand-crafted earrings and multiple understated diamond rings from De Beers Jewellers, the Home of Diamonds since 1888 and the destination for natural diamond perfection.

"De Beers diamond jewelry truly speaks for itself," said Tati, "but knowing the diamonds are responsibly sourced and the company's commitment towards the advancement of women and thriving communities makes me feel so honored to wear it to the 2021 Sustainable Style Awards."

Actor and model Jaime King shined in a fuchsia Oscar de la Renta dress along with statement-making diamond earrings from De Beers Forevermark and a modern diamond line bracelet.

"Sustainability is a cause so dear to me and one that I believe is the only way forward," said Jaime, "De Beers Forevermark's stunning natural diamonds paired with learning about their Building Forever commitment made them the perfect final touch to my look."

Through the De Beers 'Building Forever' commitment, its jewelry houses accelerate equal opportunity, partner for thriving communities, and lead an ethical industry.

De Beers looks at the 2021 Sustainable Style Awards include:

Tati Gabrielle in De Beers Jewellers

De Beers Jewellers Inaraa Earrings set in Platinum, 8.30 carats

Inaraa Earrings set in Platinum, 8.30 carats De Beers Jewellers Horizon Full Pavé Band set in 18k White Gold, 1.05 carats

Horizon Full Pavé Band set in White Gold, 1.05 carats De Beers Jewellers Darling Eternity Band set in 18k White Gold, 1.08 carats

Darling Eternity Band set in White Gold, 1.08 carats De Beers Jewellers Classic Eternity Band set in Platinum, .56 carats

Classic Eternity Band set in Platinum, .56 carats De Beers Jewellers Classic Marquise Shaped Diamond Ring set in Platinum, 1.01 carats

Jaime King in De Beers Forevermark

De Beers Forevermark Black Label Diamond Chandelier Earrings set in Platinum, 32.78 carats

Black Label Diamond Chandelier Earrings set in Platinum, 32.78 carats De Beers Forevermark Trio Diamond Line Bracelet set in Platinum, 6.76 carats

ABOUT DE BEERS FOREVERMARK

De Beers Forevermark benefits from over 130 years of diamond expertise. Every De Beers Forevermark diamond is natural and untreated and undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal its ultimate beauty and natural brilliance, each diamond is selected for beauty using criteria beyond the standard 4Cs.

Each diamond is also responsibly sourced and underpinned by our Building Forever sustainability commitments: leading ethical practices across the industry, partnering for thriving communities, accelerating equal opportunities, and protecting the natural world. Less than one per cent of the world's natural diamonds are eligible to receive the De Beers Forevermark inscription, a unique assurance that the diamond meets our exceptional standards for beauty and rarity and is responsibly sourced.

For more information and to find your nearest authorised De Beers Forevermark Jeweller, please visit www.forevermark.com @forevermark.

ABOUT DE BEERS JEWELLERS

Founded in London, De Beers Jewellers is the destination for natural diamond jewellery, sharing De Beers expertise as the Home of Diamonds to guide individuals on their personal journey of discovery, helping them find the diamond that is unique to them.

De Beers are committed to ensuring all diamonds are sourced in a manner that honours the social, ethical and environmental expectations shared with its customers. Stringent sourcing procedures, selection processes and certification requirements mean the brand can make a confident declaration that the diamonds in every piece of De Beers jewellery are natural, untreated, conflict-free and responsibly sourced. The company's sustainable practices focus on four key pillars: standing with women and girls, protecting the natural world, partnering with thriving communities and leading an ethical industry. This includes partnerships with international organisations such as UN Women, whom De Beers are working with to challenge gender stereotypes and support skills development for women and girls.

De Beers Jewellers has 31 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com.

For more on De Beers Group's Building Forever goals, visit: https://www.debeersgroup.com/sustainability-and-ethics

SOURCE DE BEERS

Related Links

https://www.debeers.com/en-us/home

