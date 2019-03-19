Tatiana Liceti Appointed Vice President of Tetra Pak North, Central and South America

Tatiana Liceti, currently Managing Director of Tetra Pak Mexico, joined Tetra Pak in 1998. Prior to her current position, she has held various financial and leadership roles with Tetra Pak, including Managing Director of Andina, Managing Director of Peru and Financial Controller, Peru.

A native of Peru, Tatiana Liceti holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Lima and an MBA from Babson College.

