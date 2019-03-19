Tatiana Liceti Appointed Vice President of Tetra Pak North, Central and South America
Mar 19, 2019, 11:29 ET
DENTON, Texas, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetra Pak has appointed Tatiana Liceti Vice President of Tetra Pak North, Central and South America effective April 1, 2019. This follows the appointment of Adolfo Orive to President and CEO of Tetra Pak.
"I am honored to be named vice president for the Americas and look forward to taking on this new challenge," said Mrs. Liceti. "This is a dynamic time in our industry and I am excited to lead our talented team as we shape the business for future growth."
Tatiana Liceti, currently Managing Director of Tetra Pak Mexico, joined Tetra Pak in 1998. Prior to her current position, she has held various financial and leadership roles with Tetra Pak, including Managing Director of Andina, Managing Director of Peru and Financial Controller, Peru.
A native of Peru, Tatiana Liceti holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Lima and an MBA from Babson College.
ABOUT TETRA PAK
Tetra Pak is the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With more than 24,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business. Our motto, "PROTECTS WHAT'S GOOD™," reflects our vision to make food safe and available, everywhere.
More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapakusa.com and on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @TetraPakUSA.
