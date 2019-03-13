Tattoo Inks Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tattoo Inks Market - Overview



Tattoo ink is a product that is used to make a tattoo.It generally comprises pigments, a dissolvent, additives, and contaminants.



Pigments are micro- or nano-particulate elements, typically produced from a single chemical substance.A pigment imparts color to the tattoo ink.



A dissolvent, also called a dispergent, is the medium in which pigments are dissolved.The dissolvent maintains the liquid consistency of the tattoo ink.



Additives are chemical substances added to the tattoo ink and their purpose is to preserve the consistency of the tattoo ink.



In terms of type, the global tattoo inks market has been divided into black & gray tattoo inks and colored tattoo inks.The colored tattoo inks segment has been sub-divided into red, violet, and blue & purple.



The black & gray tattoo inks segment accounted for a leading share of the global tattoo inks market in 2017.The segment is likely to remain highly lucrative during the forecast period, as most tattoo artists prefer black-only tattoos over colored tattoos.



Some tattooists are specialized only in black tattoos.



Based on pigment, the global tattoo inks market has been classified into mineral, organic, and others.The others segment includes biological pigments, inorganic pigments, azo pigments, and earth pigments.



The organic segment accounted for a leading share of the global tattoo inks market in 2017.The segment is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period, due to advantages of organic pigments over mineral and other pigments.



These include insolubility, photo-stability, and chemical resistance. Hence, organic pigments are preferred in tattoo ink applications.



Based on region, the global tattoo inks market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.In terms of value and volume, North America was a leading region of the global market in 2017.



Sales of tattoo inks were high in North America in 2017, primarily due to increase in the demand for tattoos among youngsters in the region. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to impose new rules on tattoo ink ingredients. This is estimated to hamper the tattoo inks market in North America during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is likely to be the rapidly expanding market for tattoo inks during the forecast period, owing to the rising popularity of tattoos among growing population of youngsters. Moreover, technological advancements in tattooing machines and needles in the region is another major factor driving the tattoo inks market in Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa and Latin America accounted for a low share of the global market, in terms of demand, in 2017. However, these regions are projected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of tattoo inks in the next few years.



The report analyzes and forecasts the tattoo inks market at the global and regional levels.The market has been projected in terms of volume (metric tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global tattoo inks market.It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for tattoo inks during the forecast period.



The report also highlights growth opportunities for the tattoo inks market at the global and regional levels.



The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global tattoo inks market.Porter's five forces model for the tattoo inks market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type and pigment segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global tattoo inks market by segmenting it in terms of type, pigment, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for tattoo inks in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type and pigment segments of the market in every region.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global tattoo inks market.The global market is dominated by large-sized players.



Key players in the market include Intenze Tattoo Ink, Eternal Ink, Kuro Sumi, and Dynamic Tattoo Inks. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global tattoo inks market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. The market size and forecast for each segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.



Global Tattoo Inks Market, by Type

Black & Gray Tattoo Inks

Colored Tattoo Inks



Global Tattoo Inks Market, by Pigment

Mineral

Organic

Others



Global Tattoo Inks Market, by Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments

Analysis of products and applications, wherein tattoo inks are used

Identification of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the tattoo inks market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global tattoo inks market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market

Porters' five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the global tattoo inks market



