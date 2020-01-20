TAUC Launches 2020 Union Craft Labor Supply Survey

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--The Association of Union Constructors (TAUC) is pleased to announce the launch of the 2020 Union Craft Labor Supply Survey, the only union-specific survey focusing on U.S. construction and maintenance.

Whether you're a union contractor, an owner-client or a member of the building trades, your voice is important and the industry needs to hear from you. You do not have to be a TAUC member to take the survey.

Your participation in the sixth annual survey will help create a detailed, data-driven picture of the current state of the labor supply throughout the United States and assist the entire industry in planning for the future and increasing union market share.

New to this year's survey is a set of questions about the prevalence of per diem payments in the union construction and maintenance industry. The goal is to measure the frequency and average amount of such payments as well as the regions of the country where they are most commonly used.

Your answers to the 2020 TAUC Union Craft Labor Supply Survey are confidential and will be submitted anonymously. The responses will be grouped together and analyzed to create a final report that will be released later this spring. The survey is conducted in conjunction with the Construction Labor Research Council (CLRC).

You can read last year's survey at www.tauc.org/laborsupply.

The deadline to complete the survey is January 30, 2020.

Take the survey today!

ABOUT TAUC: The Association of Union Constructors is the premier national trade association for the 21st century union construction and maintenance industry. Our 2,000 member firms include union contractor companies, local union contractor associations and vendors in the industrial maintenance and construction fields. We demonstrate that union construction is the best option because it is safer and more productive, and provides a higher quality and cost-competitive product. For more information, log on to www.tauc.org.

ABOUT CLRC: The Construction Labor Research Council (CLRC) is the nation's foremost source of labor cost and related information for the unionized sector of the construction industry. For more information, log on to clrcconsulting.org.

