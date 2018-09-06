Taulia Publishes Definitive Guide to Working Capital Success

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Taulia is excited to announce the publication of the Gamechanger's Guide to Working Capital Optimization. This definitive guide has been specifically written to help those responsible for transforming their company's cash position to achieve success by drawing on the experience of leading practitioners.

In the digital age, companies are looking to their supply chains to provide the much-needed cash to fund transformation to be ready for an unpredictable future. Yet, with as much as $14 trillion still trapped in supply chains globally, traditional tools and techniques have failed to achieve the required outcomes.

Drawing on its experience, Taulia brought together leading working capital practitioners from companies including Vodafone and AstraZeneca, and advisory firm, Ernst & Young. Together, we have created a step-by-step guide that has been designed to give those responsible for transforming their company's working capital position an insider's 'bible' to finally unlock this much-needed cash.

As leading practitioner and former head of working capital at AstraZeneca, Andrew Wilson said, "The need for cash isn't new. But if companies are to survive in the digital age they need a game-changing approach to cash optimization in their business. We created that approach for AstraZeneca, funding much-needed new drug R&D. In contributing to this guide I wanted to give others the opportunity to benefit from our experience and apply it to their own business."

"There are some really innovative practices now being employed by companies to free up much-needed cash to fuel investment," said Matthew Stammers, Taulia's Head of Marketing. "We wanted to give everyone responsible for working capital the opportunity to learn about this and we set out to pull it together in a definitive, step-by-step guide, which we're delighted to now be launching."

The guide is freely available through Taulia's website and is designed to help propagate best practice and enable those responsible for working capital to achieve success. Copies can be downloaded here.

Notes to editors:

Taulia delivers working capital solutions that make it easy for businesses to free up cash, accelerate payments and improve supply chain health.

Since its foundation in 2009, Taulia has envisioned a world where every business can thrive by liberating cash using our state of the art platform. Today our team of financial game-changers has built a network connecting 1.5 million businesses across 168 countries and has accelerated more than $80 billion in early payments.

Taulia is headquartered in San Francisco with locations across the United States, the UK and Europe.

For further details, please contact Juhie Kapoor at juhie.kapoor@taulia.com

SOURCE Taulia

Related Links

https://taulia.com

