Taurus Sells Logistics Portfolio, Exits US Logistics Fund I

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC ("Taurus") announced today the sale of an 8.2 million square foot logistics portfolio located in the Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta and Memphis markets to Investcorp, a leading global provider and manager of alternative investment products. The portfolio consists of 117 buildings with more than 400 regional, national and international tenants. The firm exited its US Logistics Fund I and three co-investment vehicles totaling $204 million in equity capital. Taurus will remain the co-invested manager of the portfolio in joint venture with Investcorp.

"Logistics is one our highest conviction investment themes at present in the US and Europe, and the value created for our investors by this transaction further demonstrates our expertise in assembling a robust last mile logistics portfolio," said Peter Merrigan, CEO of Taurus. "I am proud of our acquisitions and local asset management teams for their work in assembling and stabilizing this portfolio."

The portfolio known as the Taurus Bullseye Portfolio comprises buildings providing ease of access to major transportation arteries; both ground and air, allowing users to effectively service these large densely populated regions. The portfolio features buildings ranging from 4,000 to 520,000 rentable square feet of industrial, logistics and flex warehouse space with an average clear height of over 20 feet.

Lathan Allen, Managing Director of US Industrial at Taurus stated, "As consumers demand shorter delivery times, retailers are forced to expand their last mile distribution footprint to compete. By targeting specific infill locations, we were able to benefit from this ecommerce demand and outperform our growth projections. We continue to see demand outpace supply in many of these submarkets and remain focused on further growing our logistics portfolio."

About Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC

Established in 1976, Taurus is a global real estate private equity firm with over 40 years of experience as a general partner, investor, and operator. Currently active in the United States, Western Europe, Asia, and South America, the firm makes strategic investments into value-add, core-plus, and development opportunities.

Throughout North America and Europe, Taurus is consistently recognized as one of the premier owner operators of both directly managed and joint venture commercial real estate. To date, Taurus has purchased and sold more than 45 million square feet of residential, office, industrial, retail and other commercial real estate assets throughout the world with a total acquisition value of over $7 billion. www.tiholdings.com.

SOURCE Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC

Related Links

http://www.tiholdings.com

