Tausight Appoints Healthcare Veteran Dave Dickinson as Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by David Ting, the cofounder and former CTO of Imprivata, patient data security startup Tausight announced today that Dave Dickinson has been named the company's Chief Executive Officer and Board Director. An award-winning digital health CEO pioneer and seasoned Fortune 500 healthcare executive, Dave brings extensive startup CEO, product development, marketing, and strategic partnership experience to the Tausight team.

"Dave has a great track record of developing, marketing and then selling numerous breakthrough healthcare solutions," said David Ting, Board Director and CTO of Tausight. "A proven leader who well fits our corporate values, Dave joins us during a critical time where healthcare security and IT executives have an urgency to find better ways to visualize and anticipate protected health information (PHI) risk across their greatly expanding and increasingly decentralized care ecosystems."

Most recently, Dave was the SVP, External Business Ventures for UnitedHealth Group R&D and Chief Innovation Officer for OptumLabs, where he architected and led a portfolio of data science and artificial intelligence partnerships across academic medical centers, medical device, and technology companies. Prior to Optum, Dave was the CEO of Zeo, Inc., a revolutionary digital sleep management company that created a global following and won numerous industry innovation awards. Before Zeo, he held COO, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Global New Business Development, General Manager, and marketing leadership roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb/Mead Johnson, Church & Dwight/Arm & Hammer, Johnson & Johnson Consumer, and StemCyte, a regenerative therapeutics company.

"PHI is the foundation of patient trust and the cornerstone of patient safety. With healthcare now undergoing profound transformation, with an explosion of endpoints and new vulnerabilities associated with increased demand for virtual care, Tausight's innovation will put us in a unique position to help healthcare professionals better protect patient safety," said Dickinson. "I am honored to join David Ting and our Tausight team who are deeply dedicated to shaping the future of PHI protection."

About Tausight

Tausight was founded in 2018 by the cofounder and former CTO of Imprivata, David Ting, with the vision of reducing healthcare cyber incidents using a more proactive, risk management philosophy. Tausight is backed by top-tier healthcare investors, Polaris Partners and Flare Capital Partners, and is based in Boston Massachusetts.

